Cleric Warns Nigerian Military Against Coups, Urges Loyalty to Democracy

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

A Christian cleric, Most Rev. Dan Okafor, has cautioned members of the Nigerian Armed Forces against any form of involvement in overthrowing a democratically elected government, urging them to remain loyal to Nigeria’s constitutional order.

Okafor made the appeal on Sunday in Abuja during an interdenominational service held to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

Naija247News gathered that the service was part of nationwide activities organised to honour fallen heroes and celebrate serving personnel of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

In his sermon titled *Gratitude, Encouragement and Spiritual Strength*, taken from 2 Chronicles 32:5–8, the cleric emphasised the values of professionalism, patriotism and loyalty to democratic governance.

According to Naija247News, Okafor warned against the rising trend of military coups across parts of West Africa, describing such developments as serious threats to political stability, development and public trust.

While addressing members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the cleric made two direct appeals, particularly as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

He urged the military to remain neutral and non-partisan in the political process, stressing that democracy thrives when security institutions uphold constitutional roles.

Okafor also cautioned the armed forces against being influenced by the spate of coups in neighbouring countries, warning that such actions could destabilise Nigeria.

Naija247News understands that he cited Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea as examples where elected governments were toppled, noting that military takeovers often reverse democratic gains and undermine national development.

The cleric commended Nigerian troops and other security agencies for their sacrifices in defending the country and ensuring that citizens can go about their daily activities in relative safety.

He acknowledged that the commitment of security personnel makes it possible for many Nigerians to sleep peacefully and pursue their livelihoods despite ongoing security challenges.

According to Naija247News, Okafor encouraged the military not to be discouraged by the nation’s current difficulties, expressing confidence that Nigeria would overcome its security challenges with collective effort and divine support.

He further offered prayers for the country, asking that sponsors of terrorism and banditry be exposed, regardless of their positions or affiliations.

The cleric prayed that those involved in destabilising the nation, whether in government, within the military or elsewhere, would be brought to light in the interest of peace and justice.