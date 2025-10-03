Clearing of FX backlog contributed to foreign reserves increase, s

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has disclosed that the successful clearance of the country’s foreign exchange (FX) backlog significantly contributed to the recent rise in Nigeria’s external reserves.

Speaking at the CBN Governor’s Annual Lecture Series held Friday at the Lagos Business School, Cardoso said the move was critical in restoring confidence in the apex bank and reaffirming Nigeria’s credibility among investors.

The CBN had earlier announced on March 20 that it had fully settled all verified outstanding FX obligations, estimated at over $7 billion.

“When I assumed office, I made a clear promise that we would clear the verifiable backlog of funds owed to third parties,” Cardoso said. “To be honest, I didn’t know how we were going to do it, but I knew it was non-negotiable. It was a matter of integrity.”

Cardoso said that while the decision came with significant financial implications, the long-term impact on investor confidence and reserve growth was worth the sacrifice.

“Some advised against it, saying these obligations predated my administration and we should focus on current needs. But I said no. We must honour our commitments if we expect investors to trust us,” he stated.

He revealed that the CBN had ordered a forensic audit to ascertain the authenticity of the backlog claims. Following the audit’s recommendations, the bank proceeded with the payments.

The CBN governor emphasized that credibility is key to attracting investment, stressing that “people invest where there is trust and where promises are kept.”

“When an economy lacks credibility, it loses public trust and discourages investment. That’s not the Nigeria we want to represent,” Cardoso added.

As of September 23, 2025, Nigeria’s foreign reserves had grown by $1.03 billion within one month, a rise experts attribute in part to renewed investor confidence after the FX backlog was settled.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.