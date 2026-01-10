CIS, ASHON Praise FG as Nigerian Capital Market Surpasses ₦100 Trillion

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 9, 2026 (NAN) The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and the Association of Securities Dealing Houses (ASHON) have commended the Federal Government for reforms that have bolstered Nigeria’s expanding capital market, following the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) reaching a historic ₦100 trillion market capitalisation.

In a joint statement on Friday, ASHON Chairman Mr. Samuel Adenagbe and CIS President and Council Chairman Mr. Oluropo Dada hailed the milestone as a testament to the market’s resilience, depth, and growing sophistication.

The duo said the achievement reflects renewed investor confidence, improved market efficiency, and enhanced capacity to mobilise long-term funds for national development. They credited a supportive macroeconomic and regulatory environment for encouraging both domestic and foreign investment in Nigerian financial assets.

The statement also congratulated the Board, management, and staff of Nigerian Exchange Group and Nigerian Exchange Ltd., highlighting the leadership of Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, Mr. Temi Popoola, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, and Mr. Femi Sobanjo.

CIS and ASHON underscored the pivotal role of dealing member firms and stockbrokers in sustaining liquidity, transparency, and investor protection, adding that their commitment strengthens market integrity and broadens participation.

The organisations also praised the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for providing sound regulation, policy stability, and reforms that support market development.

“Crossing the ₦100 trillion threshold underscores the vital role of the capital market in financing growth, creating wealth, and supporting national development objectives,” the statement read.

CIS and ASHON reaffirmed their commitment to ethical governance, market innovation, and robust investor protection frameworks, pledging continued collaboration with regulators and stakeholders to deepen the market, expand product offerings, and sustain inclusive, long-term economic growth.