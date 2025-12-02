CIF Invests in 30MW Victoria Island Embedded Power Plant to Cut Energy Costs, Replace 3,000 Generators, and Boost Grid Reliability

The Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF), managed by Coronation Asset Management Limited, has announced a major investment disbursement toward the Victoria Island Embedded Power Plant (VIPL)—a landmark 30MW natural gas project designed to stabilise electricity supply, reduce business operating costs, and eliminate thousands of diesel generators across one of Nigeria’s busiest commercial districts.

Developed by Elektron Energy, the new embedded plant is powered by three high-efficiency 10MW Wartsilä enginesand will supply around-the-clock electricity directly into the Victoria Island distribution network. The initiative is expected to replace more than 3,000 diesel generators, lowering emissions while providing businesses with a more reliable and cost-effective alternative to self-generation.

Industry analysts say the project is a strategic milestone for Lagos’ energy ecosystem, coming at a time when businesses face rising diesel prices, erratic grid supply, and high production costs.

A Project Aligned With Nigeria’s Energy Future

The investment advances key national and global development priorities, including:

SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy

SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

SDG 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities

SDG 13 – Climate Action

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan

NERC’s embedded generation mandate, which requires DisCos to procure at least 10% of their contracted energy from embedded sources

CIF noted that the fund’s mandate is to support infrastructure that delivers strong financial returns while providing measurable socio-economic impact. Elektron Energy has already recorded 13MW in early customer subscriptions, with clients reporting over 40% savings compared to diesel-based self-generation.

CIF: “A model for sustainable, reliable power delivery”

“Delivering reliable and sustainable power in Nigeria requires innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and meticulous execution,” said Mayowa Ikotun, Head of the Coronation Infrastructure Fund.

“The Victoria Island Embedded Power Plant exemplifies this approach and reinforces our commitment to financing projects that generate lasting value for both investors and the community.”

Elektron Energy: “Catalytic capital is the key to scaling embedded power”

According to Deen Solebo, Co-CEO and CFO of Elektron Energy:

“Reliable power is fundamental to business productivity, but delivering it at scale requires capital structured for long-term infrastructure. Our partnership with CIF shows how catalytic financing, paired with strong engineering execution, can accelerate embedded generation and directly improve supply quality in major commercial centres.

“By replacing diesel generation with efficient, lower-emission power, we are not only reducing costs for businesses—we are demonstrating how the right capital architecture can unlock scalable, sustainable solutions across Nigeria’s urban clusters.”

Economic & Environmental Impact at a Glance

30MW installed capacity

24/7 power supply to Victoria Island network

3,000+ diesel generators eliminated

40% energy cost savings for early subscribers

Lower carbon emissions through gas-based generation

Boost to commercial productivity in Lagos’ financial hub

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.