“Church Pulpits Are Not Campaign Stalls” — Cleric Warns Politicians Against Vote-Hunting in Churches

A prominent cleric has issued a stern warning to Nigerian politicians, accusing many of using visits to high-profile church General Overseers as opportunities to hunt for votes rather than seek genuine spiritual guidance. The admonition, delivered by Pastor Femi Emmanuel, Presiding Pastor of Livingspring Chapel International in Ibadan, highlights concerns over the increasing politicisation of religious spaces ahead of elections.

Naija247News gathered that Pastor Emmanuel emphasised, “When politicians visit popular general overseers, they come for political reasons, to secure votes, not spiritual help.” He added that churchgoers are often misled into believing these visits are about divine counsel, while in reality they are calculated moves to solicit support from influential religious leaders.

He further explained that while he prays for any politician who requests it, he believes that prayer alone cannot alter political outcomes, noting that the real determinants of party tickets are grassroots political activities such as ward meetings, delegate mobilization, and internal lobbying.

Naija247News understands that Pastor Emmanuel’s remarks reflect wider concerns among faith leaders about the blurring of spiritual and political boundaries. The practice of politicians leveraging mega-church influence to secure votes has raised alarms for undermining democratic processes and fostering transactional relationships with religion rather than genuine faith.

In recent election cycles, endorsements and campaigns staged in churches have become increasingly prominent in Nigeria. Experts have warned that such practices can deepen sectarian divides, reduce issue-based political debates, and transform elections into contests shaped by religious influence rather than policy or integrity.

Naija247News reports that Pastor Emmanuel called on Christians and Nigerian citizens to take responsibility for their future by evaluating politicians based on their performance, policies, and ethical standards rather than their visibility in religious circles or spiritual endorsements.

As Nigeria approaches another electoral season, Emmanuel’s comments are likely to reignite discussions about the proper role of religion in politics, raising critical questions about whether spiritual authority should be allowed to influence civic choices in a secular democracy.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.