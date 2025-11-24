Christopher Musa: Foreigners won’t save Nigeria — we have to fix insecurity ourselves

Christopher Musa, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has reaffirmed that Nigeria’s insecurity challenges can only be solved by Nigerians themselves, insisting that foreign intervention is not the answer. Musa spoke in Abuja during the cultural night and unity ball organised by the Unity Schools Old Students’ Association (USOSA), an event held to showcase Nigeria’s cultural richness and strengthen the ideals of national cohesion.

He said the colourful fusion of traditions on display was proof that Nigerians can coexist peacefully despite ethnic, religious and cultural differences. According to him, the unity demonstrated at the event reflects what the country should aspire to every day.

Musa urged citizens to reject divisive narratives and embrace a renewed commitment to nationhood. He emphasised that patriotism and mutual respect are essential for national progress, adding that no external power can fix Nigeria’s internal problems. Responding to questions about US President Donald Trump’s alleged threat of military action in Nigeria, Musa maintained that the responsibility of securing the nation rests solely on Nigerians.

Earlier, Michael Magaji, President-General of USOSA, described the association as a guardian of Nigeria’s unity, rooted in a historic mandate to promote peace and coexistence. He explained that unity schools were established in the early post-independence era to bring young Nigerians together in a shared learning environment that fosters understanding and leadership.

Magaji noted that the initiative has yielded significant national impact, producing notable figures across politics, the military, business, entertainment and sports. He stressed that the values embedded in unity schools continue to shape generations committed to national development.

Nnanna Anyim Udo, team lead of USOSANS in Abuja, said the alumni community remains custodians of a national project built on tolerance and shared cultural heritage. He added that the association will continue to counter divisive narratives, including online algorithms that amplify hate, particularly among young people.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.