Christmas, New Year: DHQ Deploys Troops, Air Surveillance Nationwide to Thwart Attacks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the deployment of robust nationwide security measures aimed at preventing attacks and ensuring the safety of Nigerians during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The disclosure was made on Sunday in a statement issued by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, titled “Defence Headquarters Efforts to Ensure Safety and Security During the Christmas Festivities.”

According to the DHQ, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working in close collaboration with other security agencies, have intensified operations across identified flashpoints and vulnerable areas nationwide as part of proactive measures to curb criminal activities during the festive period.

Troop Surge, Special Forces on High Alert

Major General Onoja revealed that additional troops have been deployed to strategic locations, major highways, and population centres, while special forces units and air support elements have been placed on high alert to guarantee rapid response to emerging threats.

He added that surveillance operations have been significantly enhanced, including increased aerial reconnaissance and intelligence gathering, to monitor the movement and communication patterns of suspected criminal networks.

Unit commanders across all theatres of operation, he said, have been directed to intensify patrols, establish fortified checkpoints, and maintain close coordination with community leaders, local vigilante groups, and state security outfits.

AFN Reaffirms Commitment to Public Safety

“As we approach this festive period, the Armed Forces of Nigeria reaffirm their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians,” Onoja said.

“The security and stability of our nation remain our top priority, and every necessary measure is being taken to ensure that citizens celebrate Christmas in peace, unity and joy.”

Public Urged to Remain Vigilant

The Defence Headquarters stressed the importance of public cooperation, urging citizens to remain calm but vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security formation.

It assured that all credible reports would be treated with urgency and confidentiality.

The statement also conveyed the goodwill message of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa Oluyede, who extended Christmas and New Year greetings to Nigerians, expressing optimism for a more secure and prosperous year ahead.

The DHQ further called on the media to widely disseminate the security advisory, stressing that collective vigilance and cooperation remain critical to the success of ongoing security operations during the festive season

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.