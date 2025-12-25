Christmas 2025: Akpabio, David Mark, Governors Urge Unity, Prayer and Support for Reforms

As Nigerians celebrated Christmas 2025, political leaders, religious figures, public institutions and humanitarian agencies across the country used the occasion to call for peace, unity, compassion, moderation and renewed commitment to national development, even amid economic and security challenges.

National Leaders: Unity, Hope and Shared Responsibility

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged Nigerians—Christians and people of other faiths alike—to promote love, tolerance and generosity, describing Christmas as a season that reflects the peace and compassion exemplified by Jesus Christ. He called on citizens to support one another and remain hopeful, expressing optimism about Nigeria’s direction under President Bola Tinubu.

Similarly, Sen. David Mark, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said Christmas symbolises love, sacrifice and service, values Nigerians must uphold despite hardship. He urged vigilance, tolerance and national cohesion, while presenting the ADC as a credible platform for inclusive governance, accountability and respect for human rights.

Governors’ Messages: Prayers, Security and Social Harmony

Across the states, governors echoed similar themes of prayer, unity and responsibility. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State urged Christians and Nigerians to imbibe Christ’s teachings of love, compassion and selflessness to sustain peace and unity, calling for prayers for national stability and prosperity.

In Anambra, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo appealed to Nigerians to pray for peace and divine wisdom for leaders, stressing that Christmas goes beyond merrymaking to reflection on compassion, unity and generosity to the less privileged.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State encouraged Christians to live in love and harmony, while also calling on residents to remain security-conscious and report suspicious activities. Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo State urged Nigerians to radiate compassion, remember the vulnerable and support ongoing reforms, noting easing economic pressures.

Other governors, including Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara and Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, also emphasised prayers for national unity, peace and prosperity, while encouraging citizens to support reforms and governance efforts.

Clerics: Moderation, Compassion and Moral Reflection

Christian leaders used the season to caution against excesses and profiteering. In Anambra, Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Chimaobi Okoye reminded Christians that Christmas is not about reckless spending or showcasing wealth, but sober reflection on Christ’s birth and service to humanity.

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, warned against profiteering and unfair price hikes during the festive season, urging fairness and moderation. Similarly, Bishop Stephen Adegbite of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission called on Christians to embrace humility, love and interfaith fellowship.

In Adamawa, Most Rev. Stephen Mamza, Bishop of Yola Catholic Diocese, demonstrated practical compassion by donating a cow, drugs and essential items to inmates at the Jimeta Correctional Centre, reminding them that they remain valued members of society.

Institutions and Agencies: Service, Safety and Welfare

At the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Chief Medical Director Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu urged Nigerians to remain optimistic about the new year, describing Christ as the ultimate source of hope amid national challenges. UBTH management also visited wards, distributing gifts to patients and newborns.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, commended Nigerian troops for their sacrifices, especially those deployed away from their families, pledging improved welfare and enhanced combat readiness in the coming year.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) launched Operation Eagle Eye in Kaduna to reduce festive road accidents, deploying personnel to accident-prone areas in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other agencies.

Labour and Political Parties: Justice, Unity and Engagement

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) urged workers to embrace unity and collective action as a pathway to hope amid economic hardship, calling for tax justice, social equity and improved living conditions.

Political parties also joined the chorus. Lagos APC Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi called for peace and civic responsibility, while PDP National Chairman Tanimu Turaki urged Nigerians to embrace love, humility and resilience as tools for national renewal.

A Shared Message

From the presidency of the Senate to state governments, churches, hospitals and security agencies, the dominant message of Christmas 2025 was clear: Nigeria’s challenges are surmountable through unity, compassion, moderation, prayer and collective responsibility.

As Nigerians look ahead to the new year, leaders and citizens alike were reminded that the true spirit of Christmas lies not only in celebration, but in living out the values of peace, love and service that bind the nation together.

