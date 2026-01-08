China–Nigeria Trade Hits $22.3bn in 2025 as Cooperation Gains Momentum

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 7, 2025 (NAN) — China–Nigeria bilateral trade surged past $22.3 billion between January and October 2025, marking a 30.2 per cent year-on-year growth, the Chinese Consul-General in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has disclosed.

Yuqing made the announcement at the Lagos Forum New Year Media Symposium, where she reviewed the robust economic ties between the two nations and highlighted prospects for deeper cooperation in 2026.

“Over the past year, China–Nigeria economic and trade cooperation has shown great vitality and strong momentum,” she said, noting that Nigeria has consistently remained one of China’s major investment destinations in Africa.

The envoy highlighted Nigeria’s designation as Guest Country of Honour at the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in June and the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in November, which bolstered Nigerian exports of cashews, sesame seeds, sorghum, and dried ginger to China.

She pointed to the Lekki and Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zones as key platforms driving industrial and manufacturing cooperation, delivering tangible benefits in infrastructure, agriculture, and the digital economy. According to Yuqing, these projects have created jobs and strengthened local industrial capacity across Nigeria.

Among major infrastructure highlights, she cited the Lekki Deep Sea Port, projecting an annual throughput of 520,000 TEUs, reflecting over 82 per cent year-on-year growth. Passenger volumes on the Lagos–Ibadan Railwayand Lagos Light Rail also hit record highs, improving mobility and easing congestion.

Yuqing added that people-to-people and cultural exchanges continued expanding, fostering mutual understanding between Nigeria and China. She noted that 2026 would mark the 55th anniversary of China–Nigeria relations and the 70th anniversary of China–Africa ties, signaling a readiness to deepen trust and expand cooperation in new energy, the digital economy, and cultural initiatives.

The envoy also addressed recent U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, valued at approximately $11 billion, calling it a serious violation of China’s sovereignty. “The move sends a dangerous signal to separatist forces. Taiwan remains the core of China’s core interests and a red line in China–US relations,” she said, urging adherence to the One-China Principle.

Historical references, she noted, show Taiwan has been part of China since 230 AD, with successive Chinese dynasties exercising jurisdiction over the island.

Chief Jacob Wood, Secretary General of the West Africa Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, praised the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians and Chinese residents, urging continued unity and describing Nigeria as the best investment destination.

Dr Eric Ni, Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, called for stronger collaboration between Chinese and Nigerian businesses and cultural institutions, emphasizing that trade, investment, and cultural exchanges should deepen mutual understanding, engage youth, and promote shared development.

Reporting by David Okoroafor - Geopolitics & Foreign Affairs Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.