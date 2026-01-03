China Condemns US Military Operation in Venezuela as Maduro Captured Amid Explosions in Caracas

The Chinese government has strongly condemned the United States over its military operation in Venezuela, which reportedly resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, warning that such acts threaten peace and security across Latin America and the Caribbean.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, Chinese authorities described the U.S. action as a “blatant use of force against a sovereign state” and a serious violation of international law. “Such hegemonic acts of the U.S. seriously violate international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region. China firmly opposes it,” the statement read.

China called on the United States to adhere to international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, urging Washington to “stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security.”

The condemnation follows claims by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who alleged that U.S. forces had captured President Maduro and his wife in a “large-scale” operation and flown them out of Venezuela to the United States. Trump made the assertions in a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, though he provided no evidence or operational details to substantiate the extraordinary claim.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump wrote. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow.”

Trump also announced a press conference to be held at 11 a.m. at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to provide more information.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported across Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising near key military installations, intensifying fears of a new flashpoint in the ongoing standoff between Caracas and Washington.

Al Jazeera correspondent Lucia Newman reported that multiple blasts were heard across the capital, with video footage showing fireballs and heavy smoke billowing from a structure near a body of water. Sources indicated that the explosions occurred around Fortuna, one of Caracas’ most strategic military bases.

“Fortuna is a key military base there. A series of explosions were reportedly heard throughout the area, followed by a blackout,” Newman said. She noted that there is growing speculation that the United States may have been linked to the incident, though the exact cause remains unclear. “There is also a possibility that this is an act of internal sabotage among elements of the military attempting to oust President Nicolás Maduro,” she added.

The Associated Press reported that at least seven explosions were heard across Caracas, accompanied by the sound of low-flying aircraft, further fueling speculation of a coordinated military operation.

The events have sharply escalated tensions between Caracas and Washington, with China joining other international actors in condemning what it described as U.S. aggression against a sovereign state. The developments come amid heightened geopolitical scrutiny of U.S. actions in Latin America, raising concerns about potential regional instability and humanitarian impacts.

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.