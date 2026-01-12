Chimamanda’s Lawyers Write Lagos Hospital, Doctor Suspended

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Solicitors for renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie have written to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital over the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi, prompting the suspension of the hospital’s anaesthesiologist.

The legal notice, issued by PINHEIRO LP on January 10, 2026, alleges that the hospital and medical staff breached duty of care during diagnostic and preparatory procedures ahead of a planned medical evacuation to the United States.

The notice highlights multiple alleged lapses, including improper sedation with propofol, inadequate monitoring, insufficient medical personnel during transfers, and failure to maintain basic resuscitation protocols.

The hospital confirmed an internal investigation and the suspension of the anaesthesiologist. Meanwhile, Lagos State authorities are actively probing the incident.

The child reportedly suffered complications during transportation between hospital areas and was pronounced dead in the early hours of January 7, 2026. The family has demanded full access to all medical records and evidence related to the child’s care, warning that any destruction of documents or CCTV footage could result in legal consequences.

Dr. Anthea Nwandu, the family doctor and deceased’s aunt, criticized the hospital’s handling of the case, alleging breaches of international paediatric sedation and patient-safety standards.

The case has sparked national concern, with calls for accountability and full compliance with medical and legal standards.