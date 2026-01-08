Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Loses 21-Month-Old Son

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) – Renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, are mourning the death of their 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi, who passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The loss was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by family representative Omawumi Ogbe, who described the family as devastated and appealed for privacy during the period of mourning.

“We’re deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege’s twin boys, Nkanu Nnamdi, who passed on Wednesday, 7th of January 2026, after a brief illness. He was 21 months old,” the statement said.

It added that the family is experiencing “profound loss” and requested understanding, prayers, and respect for their decision to grieve away from the public eye.

“No further statements will be made, and we thank the public and the media for respecting their need for seclusion during this period of immense grief,” the statement concluded.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is internationally acclaimed for award-winning novels including Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, and is regarded as one of Africa’s most influential literary voices.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.