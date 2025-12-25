Chimamanda Adichie Denies UNN Visiting Professor Appointment

Abuja – Renowned Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has denied reports that she was appointed a visiting professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The claims emerged after UNN reportedly announced that Adichie, Prof. Kevin Urama of the African Development Bank, and Prof. James Robinson of the University of Chicago had been appointed visiting professors. The announcement, dated December 18, 2025, was issued by the university’s acting public relations officer, Inya Egwu.

Adichie’s communications team, in a statement signed by Omawumi Ogbe on Wednesday, described the reports as “entirely false,” emphasizing that the writer had neither received an offer nor been in communication with the university regarding a professorship.

“While UNN holds a very special place in Ms. Adichie’s heart, it is disappointing that such a significant claim would be circulated without verification,” the statement added. The team urged the public and media outlets to disregard the reports and remove any published content.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.