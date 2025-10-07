Chiamaka Nnadozie Nominated for WSL Fans’ Player of the Month After Stellar Start with Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the PFA Women’s Super League (WSL) Fans’ Player of the Month award for September, following an impressive start to her campaign with the Seagulls.

The 24-year-old joined Brighton on a free transfer from Paris FC over the summer and has quickly become a key figure between the posts. In her first five league appearances, Nnadozie kept two clean sheets and helped Brighton secure seven points from their opening fixtures. Across four matches, she made 16 saves, demonstrating a high save rate that has impressed fans and pundits alike.

Nnadozie was particularly lauded for her WSL debut against Aston Villa, where her commanding performance earned her the Player of the Match award. Her early-season form has cemented her reputation as one of the league’s most reliable goalkeepers.

She will compete for the Fans’ Player of the Month against five other nominees:

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

Melvine Malard (Manchester United)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City)

Cathinka Tandberg (Tottenham Hotspur)

Fans can cast their votes for the winner through the official PFA voting platform. Nnadozie’s nomination underscores the growing impact of Nigerian players in Europe’s top women’s leagues and highlights her rising profile in global women’s football.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.