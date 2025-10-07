Menu
FootBall

Chiamaka Nnadozie Nominated for WSL Fans’ Player of the Month After Stellar Start with Brighton

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the PFA Women’s Super League (WSL) Fans’ Player of the Month award for September, following an impressive start to her campaign with the Seagulls.

The 24-year-old joined Brighton on a free transfer from Paris FC over the summer and has quickly become a key figure between the posts. In her first five league appearances, Nnadozie kept two clean sheets and helped Brighton secure seven points from their opening fixtures. Across four matches, she made 16 saves, demonstrating a high save rate that has impressed fans and pundits alike.

Nnadozie was particularly lauded for her WSL debut against Aston Villa, where her commanding performance earned her the Player of the Match award. Her early-season form has cemented her reputation as one of the league’s most reliable goalkeepers.

She will compete for the Fans’ Player of the Month against five other nominees:

  • Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)
  • Melvine Malard (Manchester United)
  • Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
  • Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City)
  • Cathinka Tandberg (Tottenham Hotspur)

Fans can cast their votes for the winner through the official PFA voting platform. Nnadozie’s nomination underscores the growing impact of Nigerian players in Europe’s top women’s leagues and highlights her rising profile in global women’s football.

Reporting by Emman Tochi

Emman Tochi
