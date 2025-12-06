Chevron to Join Nigeria’s 2025 Oil Licence Auction, Plans Offshore Rig Deployment in 2026

Lagos, Dec 5 — U.S. energy giant Chevron has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding operations in Nigeria, announcing plans to participate in the country’s 2025 oil licensing round and to deploy a new offshore drilling rig in late 2026.

Jim Swartz, Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, disclosed the company’s growth plans after a visit to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) headquarters in Abuja. He said Chevron is encouraged by the improved regulatory clarity ushered in by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Commission’s transparent enforcement framework.

“We will participate in the next licensing round. Our intention is to continue to grow in Nigeria,” Swartz said, commending NUPRC Chief Executive Engr. Gbenga Komolafe for what he described as visionary leadership and strict adherence to the PIA.

Swartz also praised the enforcement of key provisions such as the “willing buyer, willing seller” pricing framework, as well as the Commission’s stance on decommissioning and abandonment issues recently debated at the National Assembly.

“My assessment is that you have continued to support us. You have shown that Nigeria is a leader in this sector. The NUPRC listens. The NUPRC supports business. As a regulator, the NUPRC is transparent,” he added.

50 Oil Fields on Offer in 2025 Round

The NUPRC has announced that the 2025 licensing round will feature 50 oil fields offered through a fully digital auction portal. The bid round forms part of Nigeria’s push to attract new investment and reverse years of underinvestment and production decline. TotalEnergies has also expressed interest in participating.

Chevron is awaiting regulatory approval after signing a farm-out agreement with TotalEnergies for a 40% stake in offshore exploration licences PPL 2000 and PPL 2001. The company says it intends to accelerate development once approval is granted.

New Drilling Rig in Late 2026

Swartz revealed that Chevron plans to bring in a drilling rig in late 2026 to explore a newly discovered resource near the Agbami/Egbami field and to extend leases on assets currently under development.

He also disclosed encouraging security improvements, noting that Chevron has experienced zero incidents of oil theft or sabotage in the past year — its longest uninterrupted operational stretch in Nigeria.

“Chevron has not recorded any oil theft or attacks on our pipelines this year. This is the longest we’ve gone without oil theft,” he said, describing this as evidence of improved stability in the Niger Delta.

NUPRC: Nigeria Remains a Prime Investment Destination

In his response, NUPRC head Engr. Komolafe welcomed Chevron’s interest in the upcoming licensing round, saying it reinforces Nigeria’s position as a leading investment destination in Africa’s energy sector.

He urged other international oil companies to share similar success stories to boost investor confidence.

Komolafe added that the 2025 licensing exercise would build upon the transparency of the 2024 round — regarded as the most transparent in Nigeria’s history — with even more advanced digital processes.

“We are committed to delivering a transparent licensing round which will even be better than that of 2024. Our portal has gone live and we have 50 fields on offer,” he said.

Komolafe also celebrated Chevron’s report of zero oil theft incidents, stating it reflects the improved security environment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and enhanced coordination among security agencies.

He invited investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s strengthened fiscal and regulatory frameworks under the PIA, describing the current environment as “the most stable and attractive in years.”

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.