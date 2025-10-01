Menu
Chelsea’s Narrow Win: Maresca Identifies Key Areas for Improvement

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

1st, October 2025/Naija 247news

Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League has brought mixed emotions for the Blues, with manager Enzo Maresca highlighting areas that need improvement. Despite securing a crucial victory, Maresca expressed concerns over Chelsea’s defensive performance, which has seen them concede three goals in their last three games.

Defensive Solidity Under Scrutiny

Maresca emphasized the need for Chelsea to tighten up at the back, noting that conceding goals at the current rate is unacceptable. He praised his team’s first-half performance, where they dominated possession and created scoring opportunities. However, the team’s performance dipped in the second half, and Maresca stressed the importance of maintaining their level of play throughout the entire game.

Adapting to Challenges

Despite finishing the game with 10 men after Joao Pedro’s red card, Maresca was pleased with the win and the team’s ability to adapt to the situation. He acknowledged that the win was crucial, but emphasized that Chelsea can’t afford to compromise on their defensive solidity.

Next Challenge Looms

With the win against Benfica under their belt, Chelsea’s next challenge is a daunting one – a Premier League clash against Liverpool. The Reds have been in scintillating form, and Chelsea will need to address their defensive vulnerabilities if they hope to come out on top. Maresca’s words will be ringing in the players’ ears as they prepare for the high-intensity match.

As Chelsea looks to build on this win, Maresca’s comments serve as a reminder that there’s still work to be done. With Liverpool looming, Chelsea will need to find the solidity they need to go all the way. Can the Blues find the solidity they need to maintain their momentum? Only time will tell.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

