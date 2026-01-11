Chelle Wins Hearts in Marrakech as Fans Hail New Super Eagles Identity After Algeria Triumph

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Football enthusiasts across Morocco have poured encomiums on Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle following Nigeria’s impressive quarter-final victory over Algeria at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Marrakech, a win that sealed the country’s record 16th semi-final appearance.

The 2–0 triumph over the North African giants has not only propelled Nigeria into a high-stakes last-four encounter with tournament hosts Morocco, but has also ignited widespread admiration for Chelle’s impact barely one year into his tenure. Naija247News gathered that Nigerian fans, diaspora supporters and football stakeholders present in Marrakech were united in their praise of the coach’s tactical clarity, leadership style and ability to rebuild confidence within the squad.

Speaking to journalists after the match, President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rafiu Ladipo, described the victory as a product of patience, planning and discipline. “This Super Eagles team now plays with purpose, courage and organisation. You can see teamwork and hunger. This is not accidental,” Ladipo said, adding that Chelle has earned the trust of both players and fans.

Naija247News understands that calls are growing for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to protect and sustain the current technical project. Ladipo stressed that continuity and institutional support were crucial if Nigeria hoped to enjoy long-term success on the continental and global stage.

Also reacting, the National Chairman of the NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, said the team’s performance had rekindled national pride and unity among Nigerians at home and abroad. “This is football that unites the nation. Chelle has restored discipline, confidence and mental strength to the Super Eagles,” he said, expressing optimism ahead of the semi-final showdown.

Beyond Nigeria’s borders, UK-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, Lily Grace, noted that the Eagles’ resurgence resonates strongly with Nigerians in the diaspora. She described Chelle’s leadership as a lesson in vision and planning, saying the team’s display reflects what discipline and structure can achieve in society.

From Abuja to Kano, fans echoed similar sentiments. Multimedia consultant Femi Oyelade said Chelle’s philosophy inspires young Nigerians, while Kano-based supporter Abdulrahman Sadiq described the team as fearless and the most exciting to watch in Africa. Chinedu Okafor from Anambra praised the unity on display, saying the Super Eagles’ long-lost identity had been restored.

Naija247News reports that attention now turns to Wednesday’s semi-final clash against hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where Nigerians hope Chelle’s rising revolution will carry the Eagles one step closer to continental glory.