Chelle Salutes Super Eagles Resilience 

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has praised the resilience and fighting spirit of the Nigerian national team following their hard-earned bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Naija247News gathered that the Super Eagles secured third place at the continental tournament after defeating seven-time champions Egypt 4-2 on penalties in a tense play-off match decided on Saturday night in Casablanca. The encounter ended goalless after regulation time, with both sides locked in a fiercely contested battle that showcased discipline and defensive solidity.

Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, emerged as the hero of the night, producing crucial saves during the shootout to seal the podium finish for the Eagles. His composure under pressure proved decisive, capping off an impressive tournament outing that earned him widespread praise from fans and analysts alike.

Reacting to the victory, Chelle described the triumph as emotionally demanding but deeply rewarding, particularly after the team’s painful semi-final defeat to host nation Morocco. “Being a coach is never easy. I felt disappointment before, but today I feel great pride in these players,” Chelle said. “They gave everything until exhaustion. I am proud to be the coach of the Nigerian national team.”

Naija247News understands that the coach credited the bronze medal to months of intense preparation, sacrifice and belief within the squad. According to him, the achievement was not accidental but the result of sustained effort and collective commitment over the past year.

“This achievement did not come by chance. It came from a full year of continuous work and belief,” Chelle noted, adding that building a united and focused team required patience and effective management of different personalities.

He further stressed that the Eagles’ AFCON campaign represented more than a single match or medal. “This is not a one-night story; it is part of a longer journey for the future of this team,” he said.

Naija247News reports that Chelle also highlighted the importance of experimentation during the tournament, revealing that the coaching crew tested various tactical ideas to strengthen the team’s identity. While admitting that not every approach yielded positive results, he insisted the process was necessary for growth.

Looking ahead, Chelle expressed optimism about Nigeria’s football future, describing the current squad as a group with character, commitment and long-term potential. “This team has a strong future. We will build on this experience,” he said.

The bronze medal finish has restored confidence among Nigerian supporters, with many now hopeful that the Super Eagles’ resilience at AFCON 2025 marks the beginning of a more successful era on the continental and global stage.