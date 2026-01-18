Chelle Hails Bassey as AFCON 2025’s Best Centre-Back

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has described Calvin Bassey as the standout central defender of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, praising the Fulham defender’s consistency, leadership, and defensive authority throughout the tournament.

Bassey featured in all of Nigeria’s matches at AFCON 2025 and played a central role as the Super Eagles recorded three consecutive clean sheets, emerging as one of the team’s most reliable performers at the back.

However, the 26-year-old’s campaign ended prematurely after he picked up his second yellow card of the tournament during Nigeria’s semi-final defeat to host nation Morocco, a match the Super Eagles lost on penalties. The booking rules him out of Saturday’s third-place playoff against Egypt.

‘He Was Outstanding’ — Chelle

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the bronze medal clash, Chelle said Bassey’s performances improved steadily as the tournament progressed, noting that the defender grew into a leadership role within the squad.

“From one match to another, he kept raising his level,” Chelle said.

“At this AFCON, he was outstanding. He did an incredible job.”

The Super Eagles coach revealed that he maintains a close professional understanding with Bassey, consistently pushing him to raise his standards at both club and international levels.

“If I’m asked to name the best centre-back at this AFCON, I’ll choose Calvin Bassey,” Chelle added.

“We have an agreement that he must continue improving every time he plays, whether for Nigeria or Fulham. He works hard every day, not just on the pitch, and that’s why he has become a leader in this team.”

Chelle said his long-term objective is for Bassey to rank among the world’s best defenders by the end of next season.

Bronze Match Awaits

Nigeria will face Egypt in the AFCON third-place playoff on Saturday at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Nigerian time.