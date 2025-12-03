ChatGPT outage: OpenAI’s chatbot is down for some users

December 2, 2025 — OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is reportedly down for some users, with the company acknowledging “increased ChatGPT error rates” on its status page .“We have applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery,” OpenAI said in the update, though the company did not immediately respond to further requests for comment.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages, roughly 3,000 users reported issues with ChatGPT on Tuesday.

The outage comes just days after OpenAI revealed a security breach at Mixpanel, one of its data analytics providers. The breach reportedly compromised user information, including names, emails, and other details tied to the OpenAI API. OpenAI did not specify how many users were affected but confirmed that the attacker “exported a dataset containing limited customer identifiable information and analytics information.”

OpenAI has been a key driver of the AI boom since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. As of October 2025, the company reported that more than 800 million people use the chatbot every week.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.