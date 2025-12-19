Charles Omole: Buhari cabal planted stories in newspapers for him to read

Charles Omole, a Nigerian lawyer and author, has alleged that a cabal in the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari frequently planted stories in newspapers for Buhari’s personal consumption.

Omole made the disclosure on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television while speaking on his newly released biography titled *“From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari.”* The book captures key aspects of Buhari’s life and his presidential years, spanning 2015 to 2023.

Highlighting the role of power blocs in Nigerian presidential politics, Omole stated that every administration since 1999 has operated with its own influential inner circle affecting policy direction. He added that such cliques are not necessarily detrimental if aligned with the president’s vision, noting they can serve as “force multipliers” for governance.

However, Omole described the Buhari-era cabal as “overarching,” suggesting its dominance shaped many decision-making processes. He revealed that some operatives around Buhari allegedly went as far as producing personalised news content to influence what the former president read daily.

Omole claimed Buhari’s love for newspapers provided an avenue for manipulation, noting that cabal members “planted stories” tailored to guide presidential perception and response to national issues.

Turning to the current administration, the author argued that President Bola Tinubu now operates under a more complex system involving multiple power centres. According to him, at least five groups influence governance in today’s State House, including camps aligned with Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Seyi Tinubu, First Lady Remi Tinubu, the Principal Private Secretary, and a core group Omole described as the “geriatric camp” headed by the president himself.

He stressed that while multiple cabals may reduce concentration of power, they also pose fresh challenges to policy coherence and direction, adding that some sensitive details were excluded from the biography due to their controversial nature.

Omole maintained that cabals only become problematic when their ambitions conflict with the national interest or the goals of the presidency. He insisted the phenomenon has been consistent across administrations and remains part of Nigeria’s political reality.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.