Charles Idahosa, Former Edo Commissioner and Political Strategist, Dies at 72

Benin City, Dec. 20, 2025 – Charles Idahosa, a veteran politician, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Commissioner for Information in Edo State under the Lucky Igbinedion administration, has died at the age of 72.

A source close to the family described his passing as sudden and shocking. “Daddy was full of life this morning. As usual, he came downstairs receiving people. I don’t know what happened; it is shocking,” the source said.

Idahosa, popularly known as Akakasiaka and Charlie Tempo, was widely respected for his political acumen and outspoken nature. He served as political adviser to former Edo Governor Adams Oshiomhole for the eight years of his tenure, shaping key communications and strategy initiatives.

Known for his strong opinions and media presence, Idahosa later aligned with Godwin Obaseki when Oshiomhole’s relationship with Obaseki soured during his governorship. During this period, Idahosa authored a book titled The Fall of the Last Godfather, chronicling political developments in the state. In 2020, he followed Obaseki in defecting from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, his alliance with Obaseki eventually fractured after the governor’s re-election. Idahosa returned to the APC and quickly became involved in the political campaigns supporting Governor Monday Okpebholo, even producing jingles for his election bid.

Political analysts describe Idahosa as a bridge between political generations in Edo State, navigating complex party dynamics and leaving an indelible mark on the state’s political landscape.

Details of his funeral arrangements are yet to be announced. Family, friends, and political associates are expected to pay tribute to his life and contributions to Edo politics.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.