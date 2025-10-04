Chapel Hill Denham dominates NGX brokerage charts of top 10 firms in weekly trading

Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited emerged as the undisputed leader in both trading value and volume on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) for the week ended October 3, 2025, posting record figures that highlight its dominance in an increasingly concentrated market.

Naija247news gathered that the firm executed trades worth a staggering N53.82 billion, while moving a total of 10.97 billion units of securities — figures that represent 23.28% of total market value and an astonishing 65.26% of market volume during the review period.

According to Naija247news, the data was sourced from the NGX weekly Broker Performance Report, released Friday, revealing Chapel Hill Denham’s widening lead over competitors amid heightened institutional trading activities.

Naija247news understands that First Securities Brokers Limited (FBNS) trailed in second place with N33.46 billion in transaction value (14.47%) and 1.57 billion units (9.36%) traded. Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited followed closely with N30.67 billion (13.27%) in trades and 688 million units (4.09%).

Naija247news reports that the top three brokers alone accounted for nearly 90% of the total volume handled by the top 10 firms, an indication of the heavy concentration of trading activity at the top tier of the market.

Cumulatively, the top 10 brokerage firms executed N172.26 billion in trade value, representing 74.51% of total market value for the week. Even more striking is their 88.13% share of all traded volumes, reflecting reduced market dispersion and increasing investor reliance on a handful of dominant brokers.

Chapel Hill’s commanding position, analysts believe, is being driven by large institutional mandates, likely from offshore portfolio investors or big-ticket domestic asset managers.

“The concentration seen here suggests Chapel Hill Denham is executing major mandates,” a Lagos-based capital market analyst told Naija247news anonymously. “This performance reflects high confidence in the firm’s execution and market depth.”

Naija247news understands that other firms such as Meristem Stockbrokers, Newdevco Finance, and Lambeth Capital made volume contributions, while EFG Hermes, Quantum Zenith, and APT Securities attracted notable value-based trades despite holding smaller market shares.

As Q4 2025 gains momentum, industry stakeholders are watching to see whether competitors like FBNS and Stanbic IBTC can close the gap. The market’s trajectory will likely hinge on macroeconomic trends, monetary policy shifts, and investor appetite for Nigerian equities.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.