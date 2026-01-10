Champion Breweries Secures SEC Approval for ₦42bn Public Offer

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Champion Breweries Plc has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise ₦42 billion through a public offer of ordinary shares, marking a major step in the company’s expansion and acquisition strategy.

The brewer disclosed the regulatory approval in a corporate filing with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), confirming clearance to proceed with the capital raise.

Under the offer, Champion Breweries will issue 2.625 billion ordinary shares at ₦16 per share, open to both institutional and retail investors. The offer is designed to strengthen the company’s capital base and support its medium- to long-term growth plans.

According to the disclosure, proceeds from the public offer will be used to fund the acquisition of the Bullet brand portfolio and drive operational expansion across Nigeria and selected African markets.

The public offer represents the second phase of Champion Breweries’ two-step capital-raising programme, following its successful ₦15.9 billion rights issue earlier approved by regulators.

The offer opened for subscription on January 8, 2026, and is scheduled to close on January 21, 2026. The new shares will be listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., with Access Bank Plc appointed as the receiving bank.

“Net proceeds from the public offer, together with those of the rights issue, will fund the acquisition of the Bullet brand portfolio,” the company said.

“It will also support working capital requirements and growth initiatives including route-to-market expansion, marketing, innovation and capacity expansion.”

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of Champion Breweries, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga, said the public offer presents investors with an opportunity to participate in the company’s next growth phase.

“The opening of our public offer invites investors to share in the next phase of Champion’s growth,” Adoga said.

“With the Bullet acquisition, we are combining nearly 50 years of brewing heritage with a proven pan-African ready-to-drink and energy drink platform.”

Also commenting, Group Managing Director of enJOYcorp, David Butler, said the transaction reflects disciplined execution and strategic capital deployment.

“The asset carve-out for Bullet allows us to unlock foreign exchange earnings and scale rapidly without heavy upfront investment,” Butler said.