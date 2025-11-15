INTERVIEW: Kiara Rice Mills CEO Sees Potential in Nigeria’s Rice Market Amid Challenges

LAGOS, Nov 15 (Naija247news) – Africa’s largest rice mill, Kiara Rice Mills, continues to expand its operations in Nigeria’s rice industry, aiming to close the persistent gap between domestic demand and local production, CEO Palash Jain told Naija247news in an exclusive interview.

Jain, cofounder and CEO of Kiara Rice Mills, explained that the company has an annual paddy rice processing capacity of 350,000 metric tons and processes only locally sourced paddy, emphasizing the company’s commitment to supporting Nigerian farmers despite challenges in raw material availability and access to affordable working capital.

“We process only locally sourced paddy, not imports. While imports are technically allowed, they remain highly restricted with steep duties. In early 2025, the government permitted imports of brown rice to specific mills, but we were not among them. That’s actually beneficial for us,” Jain said.

He added that the mill maintains warehouse inventories sufficient to cover three to four months of production and that packaging, particularly polypropylene bags, is one of the largest production costs.

Global Rice Market Pressures

The Nigerian rice market has been significantly affected by global oversupply, particularly from India and Thailand. Prices have declined internationally, while markets in Cotonou, Benin Republic—a key supplier to Nigeria—have seen a surge in cheap rice.

“There was so much rice inventory in Benin that it ended up putting downward pressure on prices here in Nigeria. Smugglers exploit this gap, openly selling rice across the border because local production cannot meet demand,” Jain said.

According to Platts (S&P Global Commodity Insights), 5% parboiled CFR Cotonou rice was priced at $400/mt on November 12, 2025, $111 lower than the same period in 2024.

Security Challenges in Northern Nigeria

Northern Nigeria, home to a significant portion of the country’s rice production, faces rising insecurity that has disrupted farming activities and restricted market access.

“In Niger State, some local government areas experience security challenges, though Mokwa has been relatively stable. At our factory, we maintain armed security and invest in community initiatives to ensure the locals support us,” Jain said.

He emphasized that strong community relationships and social engagement are essential for the safety of workers and continuity of operations.

Improving Yields with Seed Multiplication

One of the key hurdles for rice farmers in Nigeria is the lack of quality rice seedlings and essential farm inputs. Kiara Rice Mills has taken steps to address this through seed multiplication and support programs for local farmers.

“We buy nuclear and certified seeds developed by research institutes and multiply them on our farm. This supports both our internal operations and regional farmers,” Jain said.

“Even though we have over 1,200 hectares of rice farms, production from our fields accounts for less than 5% of the paddy processed at the mill.”

The company also provides technical guidance to farmers on best practices for improving yield and crop quality.

Addressing Smuggling and Import Challenges

Smuggling of rice from neighboring countries remains a major challenge for local rice mills. While imports are allowed under government policy, only a limited number of mills have licenses to bring in brown rice, creating competitive advantages for smuggling networks.

“Nigeria does not produce enough rice to meet local demand, which incentivizes smuggling. Our goal is to strengthen local production so that we reduce reliance on imports and curb illegal trade,” Jain said.

The Road Ahead for Nigeria’s Rice Industry

Despite challenges in security, raw material supply, and market pressures, Jain remains optimistic about the future of Nigeria’s rice industry.

“By investing in processing capacity, seed multiplication, and community partnerships, we aim to strengthen local rice production and contribute to national food security—even amid smuggling and security challenges,” he said.

Kiara Rice Mills’ initiatives reflect broader efforts by Nigerian rice producers to improve domestic production, enhance quality, and support farmers while reducing dependency on imported rice.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.