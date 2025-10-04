Cement Would Cost No More Than ₦2,500 If My Factory Wasn’t Shut Down — Cletus Ibeto Blasts Dangote, Obasanjo

Nigerian industrialist and founder of the Ibeto Group, Chief Cletus Ibeto, has made damning allegations against Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, claiming they deliberately orchestrated the closure of his cement factory in a bid to eliminate competition and control the Nigerian cement market.

In a statement that has sparked nationwide debate, Ibeto said his cement, produced at a time when Nigeria heavily relied on imports, was not only stronger and more durable but also sold at a fraction of the price of Dangote’s product. “I wasn’t competing with Dangote,” Ibeto said. “I was competing with the global market. If China sold cement at ₦1,000, I sold mine at ₦600 to Nigerians.”

He accused Dangote of using political influence to eliminate him from the market, alleging that Dangote lobbied then-President Olusegun Obasanjo to shut down his factory without justification.

“My cement was stronger, more durable, and far cheaper than Dangote’s. But out of envy, Dangote ran to Obasanjo and influenced him to shut down my factory,” Ibeto said.

According to him, the original vision of his cement venture was to democratize housing for the average Nigerian. “My dream was simple: to make sure every Nigerian, no matter how little they earn, could one day afford to build a house of their own,” he said.

He contrasted the current cement prices with what he believes could have been. Today, a 50kg bag of cement in Nigeria sells for about ₦10,000, while the same product reportedly sells for ₦5,000 in Ghana. Ibeto insisted, “This would never have happened if my factory was still running. Under my watch, the price of cement would never have gone beyond ₦2,500.”

He further accused Dangote of harboring a monopolistic agenda with ethnic undertones, suggesting that the strategy also aimed to suppress building activities in the South-East, a region known for high construction activity.

“He wanted to control the market and cripple the South-East because the Igbos are the ones who build the most. That was the hidden agenda. But I will continue to say it boldly—if my factory was alive today, Nigerians would not be crying under this heavy burden of cement prices,” Ibeto alleged.

The revelations come amid growing public frustration over rising construction costs, widespread housing deficits, and inflationary pressures in Nigeria’s economy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.