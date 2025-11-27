CCC and the Digital Crisis Symposium Nigeria Needed

By MUKHTAR Ya’u Madobi,

History was made in Nigeria’s crisis communication landscape as experts and critical stakeholders gathered in Abuja to cross-fertilise ideas on harnessing digital innovations for effective crisis management.

The “1st National Symposium on Digital Innovations in Crisis Communication”, organised by the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), was held on Monday, 24 November 2025, at the National Defence College, Abuja.

With the theme “Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Transform Crisis Communication,” the symposium attracted a compelling mix of participants, including security agencies, ICT regulators, policymakers, media executives, academics, and development partners.

The event could not have been timelier. The world continues to evolve at breathtaking speed, driven by technological breakthroughs defining the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Digitisation and automation powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have reshaped global interactions and collapsed distances, creating an interconnected digital ecosystem.

These technologies, amplified by social media and multiple digital platforms, have transformed communication dynamics. Information now moves faster than ever, reaching diverse audiences in seconds. As a result, innovative, technology-driven crisis communication has become indispensable for public and private institutions.

Yet with opportunities come threats. Bad actors increasingly exploit digital platforms to spread misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of destabilising societies or serving harmful interests. This underscores the need for coordinated regulatory and institutional action to safeguard national security.

Motivated by these realities, the CCC convened experts and stakeholders from communication and ICT sectors to brainstorm practical measures for managing crises across digital spaces.

The symposium featured presentations from leading voices in the media, ICT policy, AI research, academia, and key regulatory agencies—all focused on strengthening Nigeria’s national crisis communication architecture through digital pathways.

In his welcome address, Maj Gen Chris Olukolade (Rtd), Chairman of the CCC, described crisis communication as the nation’s compass during turbulent times, guiding the public, calming anxieties, and combating misinformation.

He observed that crises now unfold in real time, demanding equally swift, technology-driven communication responses. Outdated communication tools, he noted, cannot address today’s emergencies shaped by AI, big data analytics, geospatial technology, mobile alerts, and other innovations.

Maj Gen Olukolade warned of the exponential spread of misinformation, supercharged by algorithms and high-velocity social media networks. He called for a predictive, digitally enabled communication system capable of real-time verification, counter-misinformation strategies, and improved inter-agency coordination.

He concluded that Nigeria’s future crisis communication framework must embrace innovation, deepen collaboration, and transition fully into the digital era.

Delivering the keynote address, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, reaffirmed that technology is inherently neutral, and its impact depends on how societies deploy it.

He recalled how a single tweet by a Syrian hacker in 2013 triggered major financial losses on global stock exchanges, and referenced the Arab Spring and Black Lives Matter movements as examples of social media’s transformative power.

Inuwa expressed concern about the rising influence of big tech companies, describing it as a new form of unaccountable authority. He highlighted their role in polarising societies and influencing global elections, including the 2016 and 2020 U.S. elections, and called for strong regulatory oversight.

He advocated the creation of independent multi stakeholders crisis management centre to handle online content and stressed the need for localisation in content review to reflect Nigerian culture and values.

The DG outlined ongoing regulatory efforts, including the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the Online Harm Protection Bill, and the co-creation of digital policies with stakeholders.

He also revealed that Google, LinkedIn, and TikTok removed over 28 million fraudulent or harmful accounts in the past year, while more than 58.9 million harmful content items were taken down and 420,000 reinstated upon further review—reflecting improved collaboration between the Federal Government and global tech giants.

In his remarks, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, represented by Mallam Jibrin Ndace, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), commended the CCC for hosting the symposium at a defining moment in Nigeria’s digital transformation.

He said the rise of social media and AI had revolutionised public engagement, making responsible use of digital tools more important than ever.

“This symposium could not have come at a better time. Social media and AI are now major tools of engagement, and we must ensure they are used responsibly to promote peace and unity,” he stated.

The Minister expressed optimism that the symposium would become an annual event and contribute to a stronger national communication framework.

In a virtual presentation, seasoned communication scholar Dr. Richard Ikebe unveiled a report titled “Unravelling Nigeria’s Insecurity Crisis: The Urgent Need for a Lasting Solution.”

He provided a detailed diagnostic review of security challenges across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones—terrorism in the Northeast, banditry and kidnapping in the Northwest, herder-farmer conflicts and communal crises in the North-Central, separatist agitations in the Southeast, militancy in the South-South, and cybercrime and ritual-related crimes in the Southwest.

He emphasised that the report, documented by INSDEC and the International Organization for Peace Building and Social Justice, serves as a rallying call for policymakers, security institutions, civil society, and the international community to unite in securing Nigeria’s future.

The report stressed that collaboration among all key stakeholders, including politicians, military forces, civil society, security experts, businesses, and the international community, is essential to stem the rising tide of insecurity and protect the well-being and progress of the nation.

Speakers on the panel included Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan, Secretary General of the African Public Relations Association (APRA); Mr. Musikilu Mojeed, Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times; representatives of the NDPC; and ACC Abdullahi Maiwada, spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Dr. Ibietan affirmed that communication transcends the mere dissemination of information. It entails deliberate and rigorous efforts to facilitate the exchange of meaning and foster shared intentions.

Consequently, he underscored the need to strengthen information and media literacy among communication officers and journalists, so they can effectively convey messages that shape public discourse and advance national development.

Mr. Mojeed urged journalists to centre national interest in their reportage, especially on security matters. With technological advancements complicating the media environment, he emphasised verification, authentication, and fact-checking in order to avoid triggering public disorder.

He also highlighted the need for digital applications that enable citizens to report crimes, disasters, and emergencies in real time, as well as the importance of security agencies leveraging social media for alerts, surveillance, and intelligence gathering to bolster national security.

He reiterated that digital innovation is no longer optional within Nigeria’s crisis communication landscape; it has become an indispensable necessity.

In her remarks, the representative of Dr. Olatunji, the Chief Executive Officer of the NDPC, noted that data protection remains central to sustaining the integrity and flow of information within the media landscape. She explained that the Commission has been engaging major technology companies to ensure the personal data of subscribers are adequately safeguarded against intrusion by unauthorised third parties.

She further emphasised the need for citizens to adopt the culture of “data minimisation”—providing only the information necessary within a given context. This, she said, is essential to ensuring that data sharing is properly regulated and conducted strictly for lawful purposes.

As part of its efforts to effectively discharge its statutory mandate, the NDPC has been engaging stakeholders across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the broader citizenry to exchange ideas and sensitise participants on the importance of ensuring robust data protection.

During the interactive session, Dr. Alhassan Yakmut, a traditional ruler from Mangu LGA in Plateau State, asked about formal communication channels between traditional rulers and government agencies.

In response, participants noted that traditional institutions have established forums through which they can advocate and collaborate with government, given their critical roles in peacebuilding, social cohesion, and national unity. The symposium therefore recommended constitutional provisions explicitly outlining the roles of traditional rulers in national security.

Notwithstanding, the symposium brought together military officers, security personnel, emergency responders, journalists, and other professionals from across the country—each contributing to the shared vision of strengthening Nigeria’s crisis communication capacity.

As Nigeria navigates an increasingly digital world, the stakes for crisis communication continue to rise. CCC’s maiden National Symposium marks a pivotal step toward building a technology-enabled communication ecosystem capable of combating misinformation, reinforcing public trust, and safeguarding national security.

The collective insights of experts and policymakers delivered a clear message: digital innovation in crisis communication is no longer optional; it is an urgent national necessity. With sustained collaboration, strengthened regulation, and committed stakeholders, Nigeria can build a resilient crisis communication framework fit for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication. He writes from Abuja

