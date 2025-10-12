CBN Unveils New ATM Rules, Orders 48-Hour Refunds for Failed Transactions

By Naija247news Business Desk – Abuja — In a sweeping reform aimed at improving consumer confidence in Nigeria’s electronic banking system, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a draft guideline on the operations of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) mandating banks and operators to refund customers for failed transactions within strict timeframes.

Under the new proposal, banks must refund customers within 48 hours for failed interbank (not-on-us) ATM transactions, while failed transactions on the same bank’s ATM (on-us) are to be reversed instantly. Where technical constraints make instant reversal impossible, the apex bank insists that manual reversals must be completed within 24 hours.

The move — contained in a circular titled “Exposure of the Draft Guidelines on the Operations of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Nigeria” and signed by Musa Jimoh, Director of the Payments System Policy Department — underscores the CBN’s commitment to strengthening transparency, consumer protection, and the reliability of Nigeria’s payments infrastructure.

Consumer Protection at the Core of New Policy

The CBN said the draft guidelines, currently open for public consultation, aim to establish minimum standards for ATM deployment, maintenance, and security across the financial ecosystem — from commercial banks and independent ATM deployers to payment service providers and card schemes.

Stakeholders have four weeks to review and submit their feedback before the guidelines are finalized.

The apex bank emphasized that the reforms are designed to enhance access to ATM services in both urban and rural areas, reduce transaction failures, and align Nigeria’s ATM operations with international best practices.

According to the draft, ATM deployers must ensure that each terminal is fitted with surveillance cameras that record all activities — including card insertion, transaction selection, and cash withdrawal — without capturing keystrokes for privacy protection. The cameras must be discreetly installed to avoid tampering.

ATMs located outdoors must be securely bolted, enclosed with protective structures, and equipped with anti-skimming devices to prevent fraud. The CBN also mandates that network connections must guarantee data confidentiality and integrity, ensuring that user details and card information remain protected.

Uptime, Transparency, and Accountability

To ensure service continuity, ATM operators are required to resolve any downtime within 72 consecutive hours, while notifying customers of any prolonged outages. Each terminal must visibly display helpdesk contact information, including at least one dedicated, monitored phone line for complaints.

All transaction fees and charges must be fully disclosed to customers, with receipts issued upon request — clearly displaying the amount, terminal ID, date, and time of the transaction. Even screen messages must be legible and transparent, leaving no ambiguity around deductions or service fees.

The CBN also demands round-the-clock monitoring systems to track cash levels and detect failed transactions in real time, ensuring that ATMs are always stocked with fit currency notes and that cash-outs are promptly resolved.

Stronger Security Protocols and Proactive Refunds

The new rules introduce stricter data and security protocols to protect consumers. ATM encryption keys must be changed annually, and the same key cannot be used across multiple machines.

Importantly, the guidelines require ATM acquirers to automatically initiate refunds for failed or partial dispenses without requiring customers to lodge complaints — a measure intended to end the long-standing frustration over delayed reversals and inaccessible funds.

In addition, ATMs must dispense cash before returning customer cards to reduce the risk of forgotten cash, and the cash-retract function must be permanently disabled. All machines must display clear notices of this configuration change.

Other mandatory provisions include backup power systems (inverters) for uninterrupted service, PIN change functionality at no cost, waste disposal bins, and insurance coverage for both the machine and the cash it holds.

ATM deployers must also maintain a comprehensive register of all machines, listing their serial numbers, locations, and operational status, and are expected to conduct regular physical inspections to ensure compliance and efficiency.

Public Participation and Next Steps

The CBN said the draft guidelines are part of a wider strategy to build a more resilient and trustworthy digital banking environment. It urged banks, fintech firms, ATM operators, and members of the public to submit their feedback to the Director of the Payments System Policy Department within the consultation window.

Once finalized, the new rules are expected to reduce the volume of customer complaints, boost financial inclusion, and restore confidence in the reliability of ATMs — a cornerstone of Nigeria’s cash-dispensing infrastructure amid the ongoing transition to a cash-lite economy.

Naija247news Analysis: A Win for Consumers, a Wake-up Call for Banks

While the new directive signals a strong consumer protection drive, it also poses operational challenges for banks and ATM deployers, many of whom must now invest in upgraded systems, real-time monitoring tools, and automated refund protocols to meet the 24–48 hour deadline.

Analysts say the CBN’s proposal reflects a growing regulatory shift toward customer-first banking, a model that could redefine how Nigerian banks handle accountability, transparency, and digital trust.

With failed ATM transactions still among the top complaints logged by Nigerian bank customers, this new policy could mark a turning point — provided it is enforced with the same rigor with which it was drafted.

