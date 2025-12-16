CBN Revokes Licences of Aso Savings & Loans, Union Homes Over Regulatory Breaches

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operating licenses of two primary mortgage banks, Aso Savings and Loans Plc and Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc, over persistent regulatory violations and deepening financial weaknesses. Naija247news gathered that the decision follows years of unresolved issues affecting the stability and credibility of the institutions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the apex bank said the action was taken in line with its statutory powers under Section 12 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, as well as Section 7.3 of the Revised Guidelines for Mortgage Banks in Nigeria. According to Naija247news, the CBN stressed that the revocation was necessary to protect depositors and maintain confidence in the financial system.

The CBN noted that both mortgage banks had been burdened by long-standing operational and governance challenges. Naija247news understands that these include repeated complaints from customers over trapped deposits, allegations of poor corporate governance practices, and failure to meet regulatory reporting requirements.

According to Naija247news, Aso Savings and Union Homes were delisted from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in 2024 after failing to submit audited financial statements for more than six years, further compounding concerns about their financial health and transparency.

With the revocation of their licences, the two institutions are no longer authorised to operate as licensed financial entities in Nigeria. Naija247news reports that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is expected to take over the liquidation process in line with established procedures.

Depositors have been advised to remain calm and await official guidance from the CBN and the NDIC on the next steps regarding the settlement of their claims. According to Naija247news, the apex bank reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing regulatory standards and ensuring the safety of depositors’ funds within the Nigerian banking system.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.