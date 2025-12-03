CBN increases ATM withdrawal limit to N100k daily

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reviewed the nation’s cash withdrawal framework, raising limits across all channels to N500,000 weekly for individuals and N5 million for corporate organisations. The revised policy was announced in a circular issued on Tuesday, marking a significant shift from the tighter cash restrictions enforced under the previous administration.

According to the apex bank, daily withdrawals via Automated Teller Machines (ATM) are now capped at N100,000, with a cumulative weekly ceiling of N500,000. The CBN also removed the cumulative deposit limit, explaining that the fee previously charged on excess deposits will no longer apply.

The latest changes represent a departure from the December 2022 directive under former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele, which restricted weekly over-the-counter withdrawals to N100,000 for individuals and N500,000 for corporates. The bank said the review is aimed at reducing rising cash management costs, addressing security concerns, and curbing money laundering risks associated with heavy cash dependence in the economy.

The regulator noted that past cash-related policies were introduced to encourage reduced cash usage and promote wider adoption of electronic payment channels. However, it said current realities have necessitated a restructuring of these measures.

The revised guidelines, which take effect January 1, 2026, include the removal of cumulative deposit limits and the cancellation of special authorisation for one-off monthly withdrawals of N5 million for individuals and N10 million for corporates. Withdrawals above the new weekly limits will attract excess charges of 3 percent for individuals and 5 percent for corporates, with the fees split 40 percent to the CBN and 60 percent to the financial institution involved.

The CBN confirmed that all currency denominations may now be loaded into ATMs. It, however, retained the N100,000 cap on over-the-counter encashment of third-party cheques. Banks are also mandated to submit monthly returns on withdrawals above the limits and maintain separate accounts for processing charges on excess cash transactions.

Exemptions were granted to government revenue accounts and accounts of microfinance and primary mortgage banks maintained with commercial and non-interest banks. However, embassies, diplomatic missions, and donor agencies will no longer enjoy exemption from the cash policies.

The circular, signed by Rita Sike, Director of Financial Policy and Regulation, underscores the regulator’s ongoing recalibration of Nigeria’s cash management system.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.