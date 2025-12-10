CBN Governor summoned Over ₦16tn Alleged Missing Revenues

A brief moment of division among lawmakers on Wednesday set the stage for the House of Representatives to summon the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso. The move follows concerns over what the House described as a “more than ₦5 trillion operating surplus and ₦11 trillion revenue” yet to be remitted into government coffers.

The decision came after the adoption of a motion moved by Bamidele Salam, Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee. The motion highlighted alleged financial liabilities tied to charges collected under the Remita Revenue Collection System between March 2015 and April 2016, which lawmakers claim were not transferred to the treasury by the apex bank.

These alleged infractions were documented in the 2022 Auditor-General of the Federation’s report, which also indicted several government agencies alongside the CBN.

Before the resolution, the chamber experienced a mild debate over whether to refer the matter to an ad-hoc committee or leave it with the Public Accounts Committee, reflecting the political sensitivity of compelling the CBN Governor to publicly account for the alleged “unremitted revenues.” Ultimately, the House agreed that the Public Accounts Committee would continue its investigation, paving the way for Cardoso to appear before it in the coming days.

In November, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) called on the CBN to urgently account for what it described as “missing or diverted ₦3 trillion of public funds” highlighted in the Auditor-General’s 2022 annual report. In a letter dated November 15, 2025, SERAP urged the apex bank to recover the funds, return them to the treasury, and identify those responsible for potential mismanagement, recommending that the individuals be handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.