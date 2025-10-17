Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business & Economy

CBN, Bank of Angola Sign Pact to Strengthen Ties

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

17, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Angola to boost bilateral technical cooperation, with a view to enhancing capacity in central banking operations and strengthening cross-border financial supervision.

CBN, Angola Bank Ink Deal to Deepen Financial Ties

The agreement, signed on October 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C., establishes a framework for the two central banks to collaborate on key areas such as exchange control, financial markets, payment systems, banking supervision, and staff training. The pact is expected to promote knowledge exchange, improve regulatory coordination, and enhance capacity in the execution of central banking functions.

According to sources, the MoU will facilitate border supervision of authorized institutions, provide a framework for licensing and cross-border resolution planning, and strengthen financial integration and economic transformation in Africa. The agreement reflects the growing recognition of intra-African financial cooperation as a foundation for sustainable economic growth and resilience.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso emphasized that increased cooperation among African central banks will help address shared challenges and strengthen regional understanding and collaboration. The pact with the Bank of Angola is part of Nigeria’s efforts to deepen financial ties with other African countries and promote economic integration on the continent.

The CBN’s partnership with the Bank of Angola is a significant step towards strengthening financial cooperation between Nigeria and Angola, and promoting economic growth and development in Africa. As the continent continues to grapple with economic challenges, such collaborations are crucial in fostering regional understanding, addressing shared challenges, and driving sustainable economic growth. The success of this partnership will depend on the effective implementation of the MoU and the commitment of both parties to work together towards a common goal.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FCTA Goes Tough on Illegal Structures, Demolishes 11 Buildings in Apo-Dutse
Next article
Peter Obi Is a Political Wanderer Without 2027 Platform,” Says Wike’s Aide
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Grid Collapse: Nigeria Loses 4,091 MWh/h In September As Power Sector Struggles

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
17, October 2025/Naija 247news Nigeria's power sector has taken a...

Peter Obi Is a Political Wanderer Without 2027 Platform,” Says Wike’s Aide

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja The simmering war...

FCTA Goes Tough on Illegal Structures, Demolishes 11 Buildings in Apo-Dutse

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
17, October 2025/Naija 247news The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

“Atiku’s Call for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Undermines Rule of Law,” Says Group

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
By Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja The Democracy Watch Initiative...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Grid Collapse: Nigeria Loses 4,091 MWh/h In September As Power Sector Struggles

Energy & Commodities 0
17, October 2025/Naija 247news Nigeria's power sector has taken a...

Peter Obi Is a Political Wanderer Without 2027 Platform,” Says Wike’s Aide

National Politics 0
By Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja The simmering war...

FCTA Goes Tough on Illegal Structures, Demolishes 11 Buildings in Apo-Dutse

Politics & Governance 0
17, October 2025/Naija 247news The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria