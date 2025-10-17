CBN, Bank of Angola Sign Pact to Strengthen Ties

17, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Angola to boost bilateral technical cooperation, with a view to enhancing capacity in central banking operations and strengthening cross-border financial supervision.

CBN, Angola Bank Ink Deal to Deepen Financial Ties

The agreement, signed on October 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C., establishes a framework for the two central banks to collaborate on key areas such as exchange control, financial markets, payment systems, banking supervision, and staff training. The pact is expected to promote knowledge exchange, improve regulatory coordination, and enhance capacity in the execution of central banking functions.

According to sources, the MoU will facilitate border supervision of authorized institutions, provide a framework for licensing and cross-border resolution planning, and strengthen financial integration and economic transformation in Africa. The agreement reflects the growing recognition of intra-African financial cooperation as a foundation for sustainable economic growth and resilience.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso emphasized that increased cooperation among African central banks will help address shared challenges and strengthen regional understanding and collaboration. The pact with the Bank of Angola is part of Nigeria’s efforts to deepen financial ties with other African countries and promote economic integration on the continent.

The CBN’s partnership with the Bank of Angola is a significant step towards strengthening financial cooperation between Nigeria and Angola, and promoting economic growth and development in Africa. As the continent continues to grapple with economic challenges, such collaborations are crucial in fostering regional understanding, addressing shared challenges, and driving sustainable economic growth. The success of this partnership will depend on the effective implementation of the MoU and the commitment of both parties to work together towards a common goal.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.