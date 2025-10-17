CBN, Bank of Angola sign deal to strengthen financial, technical cooperation across borders

In a strategic move to bolster regional financial integration, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Angola, signalling a new era of bilateral cooperation and enhanced central banking collaboration between both nations.

Naija247news reports that the signing took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.

Naija247news gathered that the historic agreement was formally endorsed by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso and his Angolan counterpart, Governor Manuel Diaz, in a ceremony attended by senior officials and key stakeholders from both institutions.

According to Naija247news, the MoU is designed to strengthen technical and financial collaboration, laying the groundwork for comprehensive cooperation in areas critical to central banking operations. These include exchange control, financial markets, foreign reserves management, currency management, research and monitoring, payment systems, financial sector development, banking supervision and regulation, as well as anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) practices.

Welcoming the delegation, Muhammad Abdullahi, CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy, described the development as a “critical step” in strengthening cross-border financial systems. Naija247news understands that Abdullahi emphasized the creation of a shared framework for the licensing and resolution planning of financial institutions operating across borders, ensuring transparency and regular information exchange.

He further noted that training and knowledge sharing would also play a vital role in the implementation of the agreement.

Naija247news reports that Governor Cardoso praised the MoU as a timely achievement, highlighting its alignment with the collaborative spirit of the IMF/World Bank meetings. He stated that the partnership embodies the forum’s objective of uniting stakeholders from diverse jurisdictions to develop solutions to shared economic and regulatory challenges.

“The timing and setting of this agreement are perfect. It reflects the spirit of cooperation this platform promotes,” Cardoso said. “We are optimistic that this agreement will mark a new chapter in the institutional relationship between our central banks.”

According to Naija247news, the agreement is expected to not only deepen Nigeria-Angola relations but also serve as a model for enhanced regional cooperation among African central banks.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.