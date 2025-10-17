Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business & Economy

CBN, Bank of Angola sign deal to strengthen financial, technical cooperation across borders

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a strategic move to bolster regional financial integration, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Angola, signalling a new era of bilateral cooperation and enhanced central banking collaboration between both nations.

Naija247news reports that the signing took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.

Naija247news gathered that the historic agreement was formally endorsed by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso and his Angolan counterpart, Governor Manuel Diaz, in a ceremony attended by senior officials and key stakeholders from both institutions.

According to Naija247news, the MoU is designed to strengthen technical and financial collaboration, laying the groundwork for comprehensive cooperation in areas critical to central banking operations. These include exchange control, financial markets, foreign reserves management, currency management, research and monitoring, payment systems, financial sector development, banking supervision and regulation, as well as anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) practices.

Welcoming the delegation, Muhammad Abdullahi, CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy, described the development as a “critical step” in strengthening cross-border financial systems. Naija247news understands that Abdullahi emphasized the creation of a shared framework for the licensing and resolution planning of financial institutions operating across borders, ensuring transparency and regular information exchange.

He further noted that training and knowledge sharing would also play a vital role in the implementation of the agreement.

Naija247news reports that Governor Cardoso praised the MoU as a timely achievement, highlighting its alignment with the collaborative spirit of the IMF/World Bank meetings. He stated that the partnership embodies the forum’s objective of uniting stakeholders from diverse jurisdictions to develop solutions to shared economic and regulatory challenges.

“The timing and setting of this agreement are perfect. It reflects the spirit of cooperation this platform promotes,” Cardoso said. “We are optimistic that this agreement will mark a new chapter in the institutional relationship between our central banks.”

According to Naija247news, the agreement is expected to not only deepen Nigeria-Angola relations but also serve as a model for enhanced regional cooperation among African central banks.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Grid Collapse: Nigeria Loses 4,091 MWh/h In September As Power Sector Struggles
Next article
NOA Issues New Guidelines for Reciting National Anthem at Official Events
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NOA Issues New Guidelines for Reciting National Anthem at Official Events

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has released a new...

Grid Collapse: Nigeria Loses 4,091 MWh/h In September As Power Sector Struggles

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
17, October 2025/Naija 247news Nigeria's power sector has taken a...

Peter Obi Is a Political Wanderer Without 2027 Platform,” Says Wike’s Aide

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja The simmering war...

CBN, Bank of Angola Sign Pact to Strengthen Ties

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
17, October 2025/Naija 247news The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NOA Issues New Guidelines for Reciting National Anthem at Official Events

Top Stories 0
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has released a new...

Grid Collapse: Nigeria Loses 4,091 MWh/h In September As Power Sector Struggles

Energy & Commodities 0
17, October 2025/Naija 247news Nigeria's power sector has taken a...

Peter Obi Is a Political Wanderer Without 2027 Platform,” Says Wike’s Aide

National Politics 0
By Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja The simmering war...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria