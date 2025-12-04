Catholic priest says those daily prayers people join online are the most “useless” kind of prayers and achieve nothing

A Catholic priest has sparked debate online by criticizing daily online prayers, describing them as the most “useless” kind of prayers that achieve nothing.

Rev. Fr. Kelvin Ugwu took to Facebook to express his views, arguing that such prayers accomplish little beyond physical movement. “All those prayers you join online every morning and evening to shout and kill demons are the most useless forms of prayers. The only good thing about them is that they exercise your jaws, and as you shake your legs, hands, and head, it is a form of aerobic exercise,” he wrote.

Fr. Ugwu added that these loud, performative sessions do not strengthen a person’s relationship with God. “Those shoutings every morning and evening are not even supposed to be called prayers. They only strengthen your relationship with your imaginary demons, not your relationship with God. True prayer is a relationship with God, and there is nowhere in scripture where God even gives a clue that we should relate with Him in that manner. I repeat: such prayers are USELESS,” he said.

The priest also criticized ministers who lead online prayer sessions, accusing them of commercializing faith. “Those ministers you join every morning or evening are making content and cashing out. Na business dem dey do. They open shop or stage every morning and evening, then invite you to patronize them after convincing you that they have the solution to a problem they first created in your head,” he wrote.

He pointed out the contradiction between their spiritual claims and real-life measures. “They ‘kill demons’ and declare how their enemies monitoring them will die, yet they still move around with security men carrying guns, inside bulletproof cars. If that one no prove to you the uselessness of their shouting, nothing else will,” Fr. Ugwu said.

The priest concluded with a warning for believers: “To be clear, you can remain in your foolishness, no wahala. But don’t say you were not told.”

Fr. Ugwu’s remarks have ignited online debate, with some agreeing that online prayers have become performative, while others defend them as a modern way to engage in communal worship.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.