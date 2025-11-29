Cassava Key to Africa’s Food Security and Industrial Growth – PAOSMI

by Lucy Ogalue

Abuja, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The Director-General of the Pan-African Organisation for Small and Medium Industries (PAOSMI), Dr. Henry Emejuo, has emphasised that cassava remains central to Africa’s food security and industrialisation efforts.

Speaking at the sidelines of the three-day Africa Cassava Conference in Abuja, Emejuo described the crop as both an economic commodity and a daily staple across the continent.

“Cassava’s versatility makes it indispensable. Hardly a day passes without Nigerians or Africans consuming garri, tapioca, or other cassava-based products,” he said.

Beyond its dietary role, the PAOSMI boss highlighted cassava’s industrial value, noting its use in ethanol, high-quality cassava flour, sorbitol, and natural sweeteners across manufacturing sectors.

The conference provided a platform for policymakers, scientists, and industrialists to harmonise strategies aimed at deepening cassava utilisation and unlocking its economic potential. “Delegates from more than seven African countries spent three days examining policy, technical, and scientific issues affecting the cassava value chain,” Emejuo added.

Addressing Farmer Challenges

Mustafa Bakano, National President of the Nigeria Cassava Growers Association, noted that the meeting addressed key challenges facing smallholder farmers, including access to finance, modern farming practices, and industrial standards. He highlighted the presence of financial institutions like the Bank of Industry, which provided opportunities to develop practical solutions for governments.

Cross-Border Collaboration

Prof. Michael Kento of the University of Juba, South Sudan, described the conference as an eye-opener for his country, expressing eagerness to adopt lessons from Nigeria’s leadership in cassava production, extension services, processing, marketing, and research. He said stronger collaboration between Nigeria and South Sudan would improve food security, nutrition, and industrial growth in his country.

Mechanisation Drives Industrial Growth

Prof. Emmanuel Bobobee of Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology stressed that mechanised cassava production is key to transforming the crop into a driver of Africa’s next industrial revolution. He showcased his mechanical cassava harvester, already operational in several countries, as a tool to support large-scale production.

He noted, “The participation of seven countries demonstrates rising continental interest in cassava. Ghana and Nigeria share similar agricultural challenges, and both countries stand to benefit from sharing innovations and strengthening cross-border collaboration.”

The three-day conference brought together policymakers, researchers, industrialists, and farmers to explore opportunities in processing, technology adoption, export, and development of cassava-based products across Africa. It concluded with a dinner and awards ceremony recognising distinguished players and partners in the sector.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.