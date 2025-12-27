Carnival Calabar 2025 Opens With Colourful Cultural Procession

CALABAR, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) — The city of Calabar burst into colour and celebration on Saturday as the 20th edition of Carnival Calabar officially opened with a grand cultural procession at Millennium Park, marking the start of Nigeria’s most iconic annual street festival.

The opening ceremony — attended by representatives from all 18 local government areas of Cross River State — transformed major streets into a vibrant display of costumes, traditional dance, folklore, music and cultural storytelling, drawing thousands of tourists, residents and families.

Ikechi Uko, organiser of the AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market, said the opening parade was deliberately curated to highlight the distinct cultural heritage and identities across Cross River communities.

“Many confuse tradition with culture but they are not the same. Tradition is the living practice — culture is the broader identity,” Uko noted, explaining that Saturday’s procession represented the traditional cultural carnival, while the highly anticipated street carnival scheduled for Dec. 29 will showcase a more contemporary, creative expression.

He dismissed concerns that modern influences dilute heritage, insisting that the festival remains a platform where people preserve roots while redefining identity for a new generation.

From Millennium Park, the carnival train moved through Marian Road to Rabanna Roundabout, where performers staged cultural exhibitions before dignitaries and spectators. The atmosphere was exhilarating — a family-friendly street fair with children dancing freely, parents cheering, vendors selling snacks and local food, and performers thrilling crowds under blaring speakers.

One of the standout displays was the Ikom Local Government contingent, led by chairperson Mercy Nsor, which earned applause for its dynamic choreography and historical motifs.

Delegations from other states including Delta, Edo, Kebbi, Katsina, Rivers, Ebonyi, Niger, Nasarawa and Osun also graced the event, showcasing their cultures with drum ensembles, masquerades, fashion, food and traditional dances — affirming the carnival’s status as a national cultural melting pot.

The procession wrapped up at about 8:00 p.m., before guests and performers moved to the U.J. Esuene Stadium for the closing segment of Day One activities.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media General Editorial Email: editor@naija247news.com

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.