Cargo tracking system will save Nigeria N900bn in revenue leakages — Centre

Abuja, Nov. 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC) has called on the Federal Government to implement the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN), warning that Nigeria is losing an estimated N900 billion annually due to delayed adoption of the system.

In a policy commentary titled “The Urgent Imperative of Implementing the ICTN in Nigeria”, issued to journalists by Dr Eugene Nweke, Head of Research at SEREC, the centre highlighted that ICTN could reduce cargo clearance times by 25 to 35 per cent and cut trade malpractices by 40 per cent within 18 months, enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the regional maritime economy.

Describing ICTN as a trade facilitation system designed to improve transparency, security, and efficiency at Nigerian ports, Nweke said the tool enables pre-arrival processing of cargo data, reduces demurrage, curbs illicit trade, closes revenue leakages, and boosts the country’s credibility in global trade.

He warned that despite Federal Executive Council approval in 2023, the system is yet to be implemented. “Without ICTN, Nigeria’s trade regulators continue to operate reactively, leaving room for cargo concealment, under-declaration, and falsified manifests,” Nweke said.

He pointed to other African countries, noting that Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Angola recorded an 18–22% rise in customs revenue and a 30% reduction in port clearance delays within two years of adopting ICTN, alongside a 40% drop in false declarations.

The SEREC researcher also stressed that delayed ICTN implementation could undermine the National Single Window (NSW) project scheduled for early 2026, as well as ongoing customs modernisation efforts, creating a fragmented digital ecosystem.

“Government must see ICTN not as a competing system, but as a strategic enabler feeding data into the National Single Window, customs modernisation, and port efficiency frameworks,” Nweke said.

He warned that Nigeria remains one of the few major trading nations in West and Central Africa without an operational electronic cargo note system, a situation that negatively impacts investor confidence, national security, and compliance ratings under the World Customs Organisation (WCO) SAFE Framework and the IMO International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) guidelines.

SEREC’s commentary comes as Nigeria continues its push to digitise and modernise its maritime sector, with experts emphasizing that ICTN is the missing link for an integrated and efficient trade intelligence system.

