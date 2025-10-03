Cardoso: Nigeria must embrace cryptocurrency regulation as market matures

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has stressed the urgent need for a collaborative and structured approach to cryptocurrency regulation in the country. Speaking during the inaugural CBN Governor’s Lecture Series at the Lagos Business School (LBS) on Friday, Cardoso acknowledged the rapid rise of digital currencies and the regulatory lapses that allowed the crypto ecosystem to expand unchecked.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s experience with cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Cardoso said the unregulated growth of digital assets created a parallel financial system outside the control of regulatory institutions.

“About two years ago, we reported the issues with cryptocurrency and Binance. What happened was that suddenly, over a period of time, coin exchange became very difficult to get. As a result, many people turned to cryptocurrency,” he explained.

He described how this shift led to the creation of an alternative financial architecture operating beyond regulatory reach.

“In many respects, the regulators left this alone, and people believed that perhaps it didn’t exist, until, of course, certain things happened, and then it became clearer that there was certainly a market there,” Cardoso stated.

Highlighting Nigeria’s prominence in the global crypto market, Cardoso noted that the country has become a top player in digital asset transactions.

“I don’t know how true it is, but some of the statistics that came out put Nigeria as number two in terms of cryptocurrency trading. Certainly, the volumes of people were very large,” he noted.

In response, the CBN is working closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory stakeholders to develop a robust and sustainable regulatory framework.

“We’re deep in collaboration to ensure that all the different regulatory authorities can midwife through the process that is sustained with respect to digital currency,” Cardoso said, adding that the regulatory effort is ongoing and requires strategic planning.

“It’s a work in progress. It’s not something to wish away,” he emphasized, encouraging young Nigerians to actively engage with the future of digital finance.

On a broader note, the apex bank governor reiterated the CBN’s commitment to innovation and financial inclusion, stressing the importance of embracing digital transformation across the financial ecosystem.

“We believe that we do need to have a clearly defined roadmap on innovation and the process of embracing digital technology,” he said.

Cardoso revealed that the CBN has assembled a team of experts to evaluate digital currency initiatives, including central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

“We’re doing that, but it’s early times yet. But I do believe that there is certainly a way forward,” he added.

He also used the platform to address misconceptions about central banking careers, urging young Nigerians — especially women — to consider roles in the institution.

“Contrary to what you may think, you will find that there are people who work in the central bank who have multidisciplinary skills. They’re not all economists, they’re not all financiers,” he said.

Cardoso’s remarks come at a time when Nigeria’s financial landscape is rapidly evolving, with digital assets playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of commerce and monetary policy in Africa’s largest economy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.