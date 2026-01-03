Captured Venezuelan leader Maduro arrives in New York after US strikes

New York, Jan. 3, 2026 — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have arrived in New York following a series of US military strikes that toppled the Maduro administration in Caracas. The couple landed at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York state and are expected to face charges in a US District Court related to drugs and weapons offenses.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the operation, stating that the United States would “run” Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” While Trump framed the operation as part of a broader effort to stabilize the region and combat drug trafficking, analysts note that US access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves appears to be a central motive.

Images released by US media show Maduro blindfolded and escorted by law enforcement personnel across the tarmac. The capture marks one of the most dramatic episodes of US foreign intervention in recent history.

Venezuela’s Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez, speaking on state television, rejected the US action, affirming that Nicolás Maduro remains the country’s only legitimate president. She condemned the “armed aggression against our country” and announced that Venezuela’s defense council has been activated in response.

The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the situation, following a request by Colombia with the support of Russia and China. The international community has expressed concerns over the legality and potential destabilizing effects of unilateral military actions in sovereign nations.

Reactions from world leaders have been mixed. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government was not involved in the operation but emphasized support for a “safe and peaceful transition” to a legitimate Venezuelan government. European leaders, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, urged restraint and adherence to international law, with calls for respect for the UN Charter.

In the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that future US decisions will depend on the Venezuelan government’s actions in the coming days. Trump’s administration has yet to clarify whether American ground forces will remain in Venezuela to oversee governance or infrastructure projects, raising questions about the long-term implications of the operation.

The Venezuelan expatriate community in Florida, particularly in Doral—popularly known as “Doralzuela”—reacted with celebration. Hundreds of Venezuelans gathered in the streets, waving flags and expressing relief at Maduro’s removal, although opposition figures like María Corina Machado warned that US intervention may sideline domestic leaders and undermine Venezuelan sovereignty.

Experts note that the operation is one of the biggest gambles in Trump’s second-term foreign policy. While the US has a history of removing autocratic leaders, managing the aftermath has proven far more challenging. Venezuela’s economy is in crisis, its infrastructure is outdated, and political instability remains high. Analysts warn that the US now faces a monumental task in stabilizing a country long plagued by authoritarian rule and economic mismanagement.

The international community continues to monitor developments closely, as the legal, political, and humanitarian consequences of the US operation unfold.

