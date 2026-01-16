Capital Market Operators Back SEC’s Recapitalisation Push, Signal Mergers, Stronger Market Ahead

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Capital market operators across Nigeria have largely thrown their weight behind the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to significantly raise minimum capital requirements, describing the move as timely, strategic and critical to restoring investor confidence and deepening the market.

Naija247news gathered that the new capital framework, announced by the SEC on January 16, 2026, replaces the 2015 regime and gives market operators until June 30, 2027, to comply. The revised rules apply to brokers, dealers, broker-dealers, fund managers, issuing houses, market infrastructure institutions and digital asset operators.

According to Naija247news, operators see the move as aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s broader ambition of growing Nigeria into a one trillion dollar economy, with a stronger and more resilient capital market serving as a key pillar.

Speaking on the development, Mr Aruna Kebira, Chief Executive Officer of Globalview Capital Limited, said the announcement came as no surprise to industry players. He noted that the SEC had clearly communicated its recapitalisation timeline to stakeholders well ahead of the official circular.

“They brought us a calendar and stuck to it. The market was advised that January 16 was the date, and that is exactly when the announcement came,” Kebira said. He added that extensive discussions had already taken place at previous Capital Market Committee meetings, with industry bodies such as the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria and the Nigerian Exchange Group fully involved.

Naija247news understands that while support for the policy is widespread, some operators have raised technical concerns, particularly around the treatment of broker-dealer licences. Kebira pointed out that under previous arrangements, broker-dealer capital requirements were a combination of broker and dealer licences, which would have translated to a lower threshold than the newly announced N2 billion.

Despite this, he stressed that the new framework provides clarity and removes ambiguity, allowing firms to plan more effectively.

On fears that the new requirements could force smaller firms out of the market, Kebira dismissed the likelihood of mass exits. He said the 18-month compliance window provides sufficient time for serious operators to recapitalise or restructure.

“June 2027 is enough time for any serious business to adjust. What we may see are licence downgrades or restructuring, not collapse,” he said, adding that proceeds from the Nigerian Exchange Group’s demutualisation had already strengthened the balance sheets of several stockbroking firms.

Naija247news reports that concerns over a possible increase in transaction fees have also been downplayed. Market operators insist that fees remain regulated and that higher capital thresholds are more about boosting capacity and liquidity than passing costs to investors.

A senior market operator, who spoke anonymously, told Naija247news that the industry had long anticipated the move. He said the recapitalisation drive would naturally lead to mergers and acquisitions, helping to weed out very small players and create stronger institutions.

“Clients’ funds are safe. Some firms will merge, some will downgrade, and others will move clients to larger houses. This is orderly consolidation, not chaos,” he said.

Also reacting, Dr David Ogogo, pioneer registrar and former president of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars, said operators had enjoyed years of engagement and consultations before the final decision. He noted that while the timing could have been slightly later in the year, the June 2027 deadline offers ample adjustment room.

Ogogo placed the new capital requirements in a global context, noting that when converted to dollar terms, they are not excessive compared to similar markets worldwide. He urged Nigerian capital market operators to begin thinking globally rather than operating within narrow local limits.

Naija247news gathered that operators are now calling on the SEC to provide further clarity on what qualifies as acceptable capital, particularly the balance between fixed and liquid assets, while also intensifying investor education to prevent panic or misinformation.

The prevailing sentiment across the market is one of cautious optimism. While concerns remain around structure, implementation and compliance strategies, most operators agree that the recapitalisation drive is necessary to strengthen governance, deepen liquidity and position Nigeria’s capital market for long-term growth.