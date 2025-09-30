Menu
Capital Alliance Private Equity Divests 15% Stake in Aradel Holdings, Realizes ₦387bn

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Capital Alliance Private Equity (CAPE) IV Limited has completed a major divestment from Aradel Holdings Plc, selling a 15% equity stake in the indigenous energy and infrastructure company.

In a corporate disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and signed by Ms. Titi Omisore, Company Secretary of Aradel, CAPE confirmed the disposal of 691,958,007 ordinary shares at an average price of ₦559.50 per share, translating to a total transaction value of ₦387.1 billion.

The deal, executed on September 25, 2025, represents one of the largest single equity divestments on the NGX this year.

Unlocking Value, Shifting Dynamics

CAPE, which previously held more than 5% equity in Aradel, has been a long-term investor in the group. The transaction highlights the private equity firm’s strategy of unlocking value from mature investments, while potentially reshaping ownership and control dynamics within Aradel Holdings.

Market analysts suggest that such a large transaction could pave the way for new institutional investors and alter the balance of influence in Aradel’s governance structure.

Broader Implications

The divestment comes at a time when Nigeria’s capital market is seeing renewed activity, with significant cross-sector transactions in energy, infrastructure, and financial services. For Aradel, the sale may present both challenges and opportunities:

• Challenges in maintaining investor confidence amid shareholder realignments.

• Opportunities for new strategic partnerships and fresh capital inflows.

What Next for Aradel?

Aradel Holdings, which has grown into a leading integrated energy group, continues to expand its portfolio across upstream, downstream, and infrastructure assets. With CAPE’s exit, investors will be closely watching how the company manages its next phase of corporate growth and shareholder engagement.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

