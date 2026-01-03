Canada Deports 366 Nigerians in 2025 as 974 Await Removal

ABUJA, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Nigeria has ranked ninth among the 10 countries with the highest number of deportees from Canada, according to the latest figures released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), underscoring a sharp escalation in North American immigration enforcement.

CBSA data shows that 366 Nigerian nationals were deported between January and October 2025, the highest number recorded in a decade. Nigeria also ranked fifth globally among nationalities with the largest backlog of pending removals, with 974 Nigerians currently classified as “removal in progress.”

The figures mark a significant shift in Canada’s immigration posture and place Nigeria as the only African country appearing in the top 10 lists for both completed deportations and pending removals.

Global deportation rankings

In the global breakdown for completed removals in 2025, Mexico topped the list with 3,972 deportations, followed by India (2,831) and Haiti (2,012). Nigeria placed ninth with 366 removals, ahead of Pakistan (359).

Other countries in the top 10 for completed deportations include Colombia (737), Romania (672), the United States (656), Venezuela (562), and China (385).

For pending removals, India recorded the highest backlog with 6,515 cases, followed by Mexico (4,650) and the United States (1,704). Nigeria ranked fifth with 974 individuals awaiting deportation, behind China (1,430) and ahead of Colombia (895) and Pakistan (863).

A decade-high spike

The reappearance of Nigeria in the top 10 marks a reversal of recent trends. While 339 Nigerians were deported in 2019, removals declined during the COVID-19 period, dropping to 199 in 2022. Nigeria did not feature in the top 10 deportation rankings in 2023 or 2024.

However, the 2025 figures already represent an 8 percent increase over 2019 levels, despite covering only the first ten months of the year.

The surge coincides with a broader policy shift, as the CBSA is now deporting approximately 400 foreign nationals per week, according to official data.

Cost and legal framework

During the 2024–2025 fiscal year, Canada deported 18,048 individuals at an estimated public cost of $78 million (£44 million).

Under Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, the CBSA is mandated to remove any foreign national deemed inadmissible. Grounds for removal range from criminal activity and national security concerns to financial inadmissibility and visa violations.

However, CBSA data shows that failed refugee claimants account for 83 percent of all deportations, making them the dominant category driving the recent spike.

