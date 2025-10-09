CAN to FG: End Targeted Killings of Christians in Northern Nigeria, Stop Reducing Lives to Statistics

Naija247news – Abuja | October 8, 2025 — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government to take decisive and equitable measures to halt the persistent killings and attacks on Christian communities across the country, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association’s President, CAN warned that the continued loss of lives and destruction of worship centers must not be treated as mere numbers in official reports.

“CAN affirms, without hesitation, that many Christian communities in parts of Nigeria, especially in the North, have suffered severe attacks, loss of life, and the destruction of places of worship. These painful realities serve as reminders of the urgent need for government and security agencies to act decisively to protect every citizen, regardless of region or creed,” Okoh stated.

The Christian body expressed deep concern over what it described as the “growing normalization” of faith-based violence in public discourse. It called for truth, compassion, and justice in addressing religiously motivated attacks, warning that the nation’s conscience must not be desensitized by repeated tragedies.

According to CAN, the association has continued to document incidents of religious violence and has engaged international partners, including making formal submissions to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, to ensure global accountability.

While acknowledging ongoing government efforts to curb insecurity, CAN lamented that responses to attacks targeting Christian communities have often been slow, selective, or inadequate, creating a climate of impunity for perpetrators.

The statement renewed CAN’s demand for urgent, transparent, and equitable action to stop the killings, protect vulnerable communities from displacement, and ensure justice for victims and their families.

“The pain of Christian families torn apart by violence must never be treated as mere statistics,” the body warned.

Archbishop Okoh further called on Christian leaders nationwide to maintain restraint, unity, and faith in lawful processes while urging the government to guarantee equal protection for all Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

He stressed that security agencies must redouble their efforts to ensure fairness and justice, insisting that the credibility of the Nigerian state depends on its ability to protect all citizens equally.

In conclusion, CAN emphasized that Nigeria’s path to peace and recovery lies not in denial or blame but in honesty, courage, and collective action.

“Nigeria’s healing will not come from denial or blame, but from courage — the courage to face our collective failures, to grieve together, and to rebuild trust within our communities,” the statement added.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.