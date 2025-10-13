Menu
CEO EXCLUSIVE

Campus Founder Tade Oyerinde on Acquisition of Sizzle AI and the Future of Higher Education

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Campus founder Tade Oyerinde has revealed details about Campus’s recent acquisition of Sizzle AI, an AI-powered learning platform, and shared insights on the future of higher education in an exclusive interview.

Sizzle AI, co-founded by former Facebook AI chief Jerome Pesenti, uses artificial intelligence to help students learn efficiently by identifying knowledge gaps and creating personalized learning paths. Unlike traditional learning management systems, Sizzle AI doesn’t simply give answers; it guides students step by step to understand concepts and apply knowledge effectively.

“This acquisition is about connecting students with the best professors in the country and ensuring they don’t get stuck after class ends,” Oyerinde said. “We assess students’ knowledge, figure out what they need to learn, and create fully personalized pathways from day one to graduation.”

Oyerinde emphasized that the technology supplements rather than replaces human instructors. Campus integrates live instruction from top universities with AI-powered support, allowing students to learn at their own pace while still benefiting from mentorship and guidance. Each coach is assigned to approximately 50 students to provide personalized support and ensure student success.

The founder also addressed concerns about AI’s evolving capabilities. “Humans plus language models will always be greater than just language models,” Oyerinde explained. “The AI helps students stay on track, but it’s the human mentorship that ensures they graduate and achieve their goals.”

Campus aims to improve graduation rates, which currently stand at just 27% in many U.S. community colleges. By combining AI technology, personalized guidance, and practical skill-building, Campus seeks to make higher education more effective and accessible, with the majority of students paying nothing out of pocket thanks to Pell Grants and the college’s affordable tuition model.

“This is about rebuilding higher education for the AI age while keeping the human connection intact,” Oyerinde said. “We want students to graduate debt-free, with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in life.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

