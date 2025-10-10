Cameroon’s Grandfather Presidency and the Burden of Democracy on Africa’s Youth by Godwin Okafor

As aging autocrats entrench themselves in power, Africa’s youngest generation bears the heaviest cost — silenced, sidelined, and sacrificed for the survival of the old.



The political reality in Cameroon today is a tragic reflection of the broader African crisis — a continent where democracy has been hijacked by its oldest generation, while the youth — the demographic heart and creative pulse of the continent — remain perpetually locked out of power.

President Paul Biya, Cameroon’s aging ruler now in his mid-90s, has transformed leadership into a form of biological endurance. His prolonged grip on power, spanning more than four decades, has turned the nation into a museum of stagnation. For millions of Cameroonians born under his rule, democracy has become a generational inheritance, not a public trust.

This “grandfather presidency” is not just a national tragedy — it is a continental metaphor. From Yaoundé to Kampala, from Harare to Brazzaville, and even in countries that hold regular elections, the architecture of African democracy remains firmly in the hands of men who mistake longevity for legitimacy.

The Youth Paradox: Majority Without Power

Africa is the youngest continent on Earth, with nearly 70 percent of its population under 30. Yet the average African president is above 65. This generational contradiction defines the moral failure of post-independence leadership — where the youth, though numerous, are politically invisible.

Young Africans are constantly told they are the leaders of tomorrow, yet that tomorrow has never arrived. Instead, they are reduced to props in political theatre, mobilized for campaigns, weaponized during elections, and discarded once power is consolidated.

In countries like Cameroon, Uganda, and Congo-Brazzaville, the institutions of governance have been frozen in time, while the young citizens who should drive innovation and accountability are trapped in cycles of unemployment, migration, and frustration. Democracy, which should be a ladder of mobility, has become a ceiling — a closed club where age, not ideas, determines access.

Democracy as Dynasty

One of Africa’s great postcolonial tragedies is that democracy has been twisted into a system of inheritance. Political offices are passed down like family heirlooms, and parties are reduced to personal estates of founding patriarchs.

In Cameroon, President Biya’s regime has perfected this distortion — transforming state power into a private corporation sustained by loyalty and fear rather than performance and ideas.

The same pattern repeats elsewhere: presidents who rewrite constitutions, manipulate term limits, and silence dissenting voices in the name of “stability.” In truth, what they seek is immortality — to outlive their relevance by occupying time itself.

The result is a continent where the old refuse to retire and the young cannot aspire.

The Slow Violence of Exclusion

Excluding young people from leadership is not merely a political injustice; it is a form of slow violence. It robs societies of renewal and innovation. It destroys faith in the social contract and fuels a dangerous culture of hopelessness.

Millions of young Africans now see migration, not politics, as their only pathway to dignity. Those who stay behind navigate economic instability, rising authoritarianism, and decaying infrastructure built by regimes older than their parents.

The result is an entire generation disillusioned by ballot-box promises that never materialize.

The tragedy is not that Africa’s youth are apathetic — it is that they have been systematically alienated. In many nations, the youth are deliberately priced out of politics by high nomination fees, violent party structures, and corrupt patronage networks. Politics is engineered to exclude them, ensuring that the same aging hands keep steering the ship of state deeper into the storm.

Cameroon as a Mirror

Cameroon is the perfect metaphor for what happens when leadership outlives purpose. Biya’s regime, rooted in Cold War-era structures, has become a shadow government operating in autopilot mode — distant, disconnected, and dependent on inertia.

Yet, beneath the surface, Cameroon’s youth are restless. They are digitally connected, economically frustrated, and politically aware. They see how leaders in Ghana, Senegal, and Kenya — however imperfect — have opened small democratic spaces that allow for generational dialogue. They know the world is moving, but their nation is not.

This restlessness is not confined to Cameroon. Across Africa, young citizens are forming new political movements, digital campaigns, and social justice coalitions, demanding accountability and generational transition. From EndSARS in Nigeria to Fees Must Fall in South Africa, the youth are asserting themselves as more than voters — they are the conscience of the continent.

The Future Demands Generational Justice

If Africa is to escape the cycle of recycled leadership, generational justice must become the new frontier of democracy. This means rethinking power not as inheritance, but as stewardship. It means recognizing that leadership is not about how long one has lived, but how deeply one understands the present and envisions the future.

The average African youth today is more educated, more exposed, and more digitally empowered than ever before. Yet, they are governed by leaders whose worldview is often trapped in the 1970s. This is why policy stagnates. This is why creativity dies in bureaucracy. And this is why the continent’s immense potential remains locked beneath the weight of its own elders.

Democracy without renewal becomes tyranny in slow motion. Every year an aging president refuses to step down, an entire generation loses a decade of progress. And when the youth lose faith in democracy, they do not disappear — they revolt, digitally, economically, and eventually, politically.

Conclusion: Africa Must Choose Its Timeline

Cameroon’s grandfather presidency is not merely an anomaly; it is a warning. A nation that refuses to transition leadership is a nation that rejects its own future. Africa stands today at a generational crossroads — between the ghosts of its liberation past and the architects of its digital future.

If the continent continues to cage its youth at the bottom of politics, it will destroy the very demographic advantage that could redefine its destiny.

For democracy to survive, Africa must allow time to flow forward, not backward.

Because in the end, it is not the youth who are inexperienced — it is the leadership that has outlived its relevance.

