Cameroon Opposition Leader Anicet Ekane Dies in Detention at 74 Amid Alleged Denial of Medical Care

YAOUNDÉ, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Cameroon’s leading opposition figure, Anicet Ekane, has died at the age of 74 after weeks in detention, his family and lawyers said Monday, alleging he was denied proper medical care despite struggling to breathe.

Ekane, leader of the African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (Manidem) party, was arrested on October 24 in Douala following post-election demonstrations. His party described the arrest as a “kidnapping” by Cameroonian soldiers. He was held at a military garrison in Yaoundé on charges of hostility against the state, incitement to revolt, and calls for insurrection, all of which he denied.

Ekane was among opposition figures who contested the October 12 presidential election, in which President Paul Biya, 92, was declared the winner. Rival candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary has claimed victory and urged Cameroonians to reject the official results.

Ekane’s death in detention is expected to heighten tensions in the country, which has seen violent crackdowns on post-election protests that left at least 48 civilians dead.

Days before his death, Ekane was reportedly barely able to speak, according to his lawyer, Ngouana Ulrich Juvenal. His sister, Mariane Simon-Ekane, confirmed his passing on Facebook.

Manidem had called for Ekane’s urgent transfer to a hospital capable of providing “more suitable and appropriate” care. Earlier, the party stated that essential medical equipment, including an oxygen concentrator, was locked in Ekane’s impounded vehicle at a military police station in Douala. The party accused the station commander of obstructing lawyers’ attempts to retrieve the equipment, calling it a “flagrant human rights violation” and a “programmed killing.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.