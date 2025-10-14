Menu
Cameroon Opposition Challenger Declares Victory Against Longtime President Biya

By: Naija247news

Date:

Cameroon’s opposition leader, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, on Tuesday boldly claimed victory over incumbent President Paul Biya, who has ruled the central African nation for 43 years, even as official results from Sunday’s presidential election are not expected for another two weeks.

In a Facebook post, Tchiroma declared, “Our victory is clear. It must be respected,” urging the government to “accept the truth of the ballot box” or risk plunging the country into turmoil. He also promised to publish detailed results by region, insisting, “The people have chosen.”

While candidates are permitted to share tally sheets publicly, the final results are constitutionally mandated to be announced by the country’s Constitutional Council — a process the government considers a “red line that must not be crossed.”

The announcement evokes memories of the 2018 election when opposition candidate Maurice Kamto declared himself winner the day after the polls, an act that led to his arrest and the dispersal of his supporters’ rallies using tear gas and water cannons, with dozens detained.

Biya, now the world’s longest-serving head of state, is seeking an unprecedented eighth term. However, Tchiroma, a former employment minister, has reportedly galvanized unexpected enthusiasm among voters, turning the election into a highly contested duel.

Social media has been awash with images of tally sheets and blackboards purporting to record the vote, further fueling claims of victory by supporters of both camps.

As Cameroon awaits the Constitutional Council’s official announcement, tensions are likely to remain high, with both sides claiming the mandate of the people.

