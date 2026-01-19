CAF Suspends Senegal Coach After Controversial AFCON Final Walk-Off

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Rabat, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Senegal claimed their second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after defeating host nation Morocco 1–0 in extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, but the historic triumph was overshadowed by controversy on the sidelines.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has been suspended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following a disciplinary review of chaotic scenes that erupted during the final.

The incident occurred deep into stoppage time when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a late penalty after a VAR review, just moments after a Senegalese goal was disallowed. In protest, Thiaw ordered his players off the pitch, sparking fears the match could be abandoned or forfeited. Play was halted for nearly 20 minutes as officials attempted to restore order.

Senegal captain Sadio Mane intervened, convincing his teammates to return to the field, allowing the game to continue. Pape Gueye later scored the decisive goal in extra time to seal victory for Senegal.

CAF’s disciplinary committee condemned the walk-off, stating that protests or abandonment of play are unacceptable at any level of professional football. “Such actions undermine the values of fair play and the integrity of CAF competitions,” the committee said.

Thiaw later admitted acting out of anger, expressing regret and acknowledging that emotions got the better of him during the tense finale.

Despite the off-field controversy, Senegal’s victory adds a second continental title to their record, solidifying their status as one of Africa’s top footballing nations.