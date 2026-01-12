CAF Launches Disciplinary Probe After Pitch Clashes Mar Nigeria’s AFCON Win Over Algeria

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

MARRAKESH, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened a formal investigation and warned of possible disciplinary sanctions following violent confrontations involving players and officials after Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal victory over Algeria.

In a statement issued on Monday, CAF said the incidents surrounding Saturday’s match had been referred to its disciplinary board.

“CAF has referred the matters to the disciplinary board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons were to be found guilty of any wrongdoing,” Africa’s football governing body said.

Tensions boiled over at the final whistle of the January 10 clash in Marrakesh, Morocco, which Nigeria won 2–0 through second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams to secure a place in the semifinals.

Video footage circulating online showed Senegalese referee Issa Sy being aggressively confronted by members of the Algerian technical staff on the pitch, forcing security officials to shield and escort him away. The scenes reportedly continued into the mixed media zone, where Sy was again pursued as he attempted to reach the referees’ area.

CAF strongly condemned the scenes, stressing that attacks on match officials would not be tolerated.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers,” the statement said.

The fallout could have implications for Nigeria ahead of their high-profile semifinal showdown against tournament hosts Morocco on Wednesday, depending on the outcome of the disciplinary process.

Further disorder was reported in the mixed zone, where video clips showed scuffles involving accredited media personnel waiting to interview players after the match.

Algeria’s Football Federation (FAF) has also confirmed it lodged a formal protest with CAF over Issa Sy’s handling of the game, accusing the referee of decisions that undermined the credibility of African officiating.

“The Algerian Football Federation cannot ignore the refereeing performance observed during the last match, which raised numerous questions and caused considerable confusion,” the federation said in a statement.

“Certain decisions have damaged the credibility of African refereeing and do nothing to enhance the value of continental football on the international stage.”

CAF further disclosed that it is investigating separate refereeing-related incidents from Friday’s quarterfinal between hosts Morocco and Cameroon. Morocco won that match 2–0 in Rabat, but Cameroon officials and players were angered by the refusal to award a second-half penalty for a challenge on Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo.

The twin controversies have reignited debate over refereeing standards at AFCON 2025, with CAF now under pressure to demonstrate firm disciplinary action as the tournament enters its decisive stages.