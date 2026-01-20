CAF Hands Over AFCON Flag to Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda for Historic 2027 Joint Hosting

Updated: Jan 20, 2026
Emman Tochi
By Emman Tochi

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially handed over the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) flag to Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, signalling the start of preparations for the 2027 edition of Africa’s premier football tournament.

The handover took place just before Senegal was crowned AFCON 2025 champions for the second time in history, following a 1-0 extra-time victory over hosts Morocco in a tense final at Rabat on Sunday.

CAF’s gesture marks a historic milestone, as it will be the first time the three East African nations jointly host the tournament, bringing the continent’s flagship football competition to the region.

The flag handover symbolizes the beginning of full-scale preparations, as Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda move into the spotlight to organise infrastructure, logistics, and security for the 2027 championship. CAF officials expressed confidence that the trio of hosts will deliver a successful and memorable tournament.

